16 Fireworks Factories Competing in the 11th Mechanised Ground Fireworks Festival

The Floriana Local Council is proud to announce that it will organize the eleventh edition of the Malta Mechanised Ground Fireworks Festival. The Festival will be held on the Granaries (St Publius Square) – the largest square in Malta, on Saturday 29th April, 2017 on the eve of the Feast of St Publius, Floriana’s Patron Saint.

Undoubtedly, the key factor which keeps us organising the festival each year is the resounding success of the past ten editions. The festival will once again be competitive. A record of 16 Fireworks Factories / Associations will be competing for the title, each exhibiting two Catherine wheels. Given the large expanse of open space the Granaries afford, the Catherine wheels in competition are always very large.

Ground fireworks are a unique Maltese pyrotechnic tradition, and an extremely important part of the outdoor festa celebrations in Malta & Gozo. Each fireworks factory does its very best to improve on previous structures and invent new mechanisms. Naturally, competition and pique between the various factories ensures high standards for each firework.

The set-up of the huge pyrotechnics displays will start at 10.00am of the 28th April. One can admire the complexity and workmanship involved in putting together such huge mechanised ground fireworks displays on the site of the actual event. The set-up will continue up till late afternoon of the Festival Day. Firing starts at 10.30 p.m. and is accompanied by music.

In the field of pyrotechnics mechanized Catherine wheels are specifically a Maltese identity. This is affirmed by the foreign pyrotechnics who visit every year. It is unique in the world that, during a Maltese summer season, almost every Saturday one can enjoy a spectacle of about 10 large mechanized structures in the squares of the villages of Malta. This festival however is the one only moment where fireworks associations and factories are directly competing with one other on the same spot!

The Festival winner sits on the best merits in following three categories: best mechanism, best use of products and originality in terms of design and movement. Each category is, however, also a win on its own. If any factory wins two categories it is declared winner of the festival. If the three categories are won by different factories, the winner of the festival is declared through a points system.

The jury will be composed of three international pyrotechnics, while the Chairman will be the Maltese pyrotechnic veteran Mr. Michael Brockdorf. The jury will evaluate the Catherine wheels during assembly, firing and even through footage. The winners are announced on Monday 1st May at noon.

This year’s participants, according to firing order:

Kumpless tan-Nar 15 ta’ Awwissu – Mosta

Ghaqda tan-Nar Socjeta Muzikali Maria Bambina, Banda Vittorja, Naxxar

Ghaqda tan-Nar San Guzepp, Kalkara

Ghaqda tan-Nar Maria Bambina, Naxxar

Kumpless tan-Nar San Leonardu, Kirkop

Kumpless tan-Nar Santa Katarina, Zurrieq

Ghaqda tan-Nar Sagra Familja, Kalkara

Ghaqda tan-Nar Madonna tad-Duttrina, Tarxien

Kummissjoni Piroteknika Santa Katarina, Ghaqda Banda Zejtun, Zejtun

Kumpless tan-Nar Mount Carmel, Zurrieq

Kumpless tan-Nar Madonna tal-Gilju, Mqabba

Kumpless tan-Nar San Mikiel, Lija

Kumpless tan-Nar San Guzepp, Zebbug

Ghaqda tan-Nar San Gabriel, Tarxien

Kummissjoni Nar San Pietru fil-Ktajjen, Birzebbuga

Ghaqda tan-Nar 22 ta’ Frar, Brizebugga

The XI Malta Mechanised Ground Fireworks Festival, for the 11th time, is being coordinated by Leon Promotions.