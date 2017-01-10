Malta will be holding the Presidency between January and June 2017. To commemorate this event, a miniature sheet bearing one stamp will be issued on 12 January 2017.

The stamp bears a face value of €3.59 and will feature the logo chosen for Malta’s EU Presidency. This logo was chosen amongst a number of submissions made by students, and it shows a stylised and colourful interpretation of the Maltese Cross. The stamp was designed by Sean Cini and measures 31mm x 44mm with a perforation of 13.9 x 14.0 (comb.) bearing the Maltese Cross mark. The sheet measures 84mm x 84mm. Printex Limited printed 20,000 miniature sheets.

Complementing this issue, MaltaPost and the Central Bank of Malta will be launching a joint product consisting of a silver foil stamp replica and a commemorative coin. The silver foil stamp replica depicts the €3.59 stamp from the ‘2017 Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union’ stamp issue in full colour. The silver coin depicts the official logo of the 2017 Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union and has a diameter of 38.61mm and a face value of €10.00. The silver foil stamp replica and the commemorative coin are housed in a presentation case together with a certificate of authenticity.

This philatelic issue will be available as from Thursday 12 January 2017 from any Post Office, online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c. 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; Telephone: 2596 1740; email: [email protected].