HSBC Bank Malta recently held its annual Colleagues’ Quiz Night where five top teams took home a series of prizes.

A total of 34 teams and around 400 colleagues took part in the Quiz Night, which is one of the Bank’s longest-standing internal events.

This year marked its 20th edition and participants made use of tablets to input their answers. HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane and other senior officials awarded the prizes to the top teams.