A New Year’s Toast by the Gaulitanus Choir

The Gaulitanus Choir once again musically ushered in the New Year with the 5th edition of A New Year’s Toast. This brought to an end its very busy programme of events for the festive season – which also included a concert-tour in Italy.

This year, the choir’s artistic director Colin Attard opted for a light and festive musical repertoire – mostly taken from musicals. Indeed, selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof and three other songs from The Music Man, Carousel and Wizard of Oz essentially made up the programme.

These prominently featured the choir and its various soloists Annabelle Zammit, Patricia Buttigieg, Stephanie Sultana Portelli, Marthese Borg, Anna  Bonello – who was making her debut –, Josianne Callus and Joseph Calleja. Smaller parts were also taken by Jean Noel Attard and Pierre Louis Attard.

The concert was then concluded by a medley of marches which made sure that the event ended up with oomph and in the best of moods – something was very much appreciated by those present.

As in the past years, the event was held on January 1st at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, Gozo. This was supported by the Kempinski Hotel, Bank of Valletta and Playpen. The very good audience in attendance was led by the Honourable Minister for Gozo, Dr Anton Refalo and Mrs Refalo and the Chinese Ambassador to Malta Mr Jiang Jiang who attended a concert together with a delegation from the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre including the Centre’s Director Mr Wang Yanjun.

For the first time, a repeat performance was held in Malta: at the Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, on Tuesday January 3rd in collaboration with the Hilltop’s management.

Both concerts were accompanied by resident pianist Stephen Attard, who also shared a number of piano duets with the choir’s founder-director Colin Attard, who was also the conductor.

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Valleta Cruise Ship Terminal, port overview

Il-passiġġieri bil-cruises: żieda ta’ 4.3% fl-2016

Jannar 20, 2017
Skont ċifri tal-Uffiċċju Nazzjonali tal-Istatistika, matul is-sena li għaddiet aktar minn 626,000 persuna żaru Malta abbord 316-il...
fearne lin bin

Mistenni jinfetaħ ċentru tal-mediċina tradizzjonali Ċiniża f’San Luqa

Jannar 20, 2017
Malta u ċ-Ċina ġeddew il-ftehim li hemm bejniethom fil-qasam tal-mediċina tradizzjonali Ċiniża. Il-Ministri tas-Saħħa taż-żewġ paj...
Beppe Fenech Adami

Estiż it-terminu tal-inkjesta dwar allegazzjonijiet f’artiklu fil-Malta Today

Jannar 20, 2017
Il-Gvern ħabbar li laqa’ talba tal-Imħallef Emeritu JD Camilleri għal estensjoni fit-terminu tal-inkjesta li qed imexxi dwar l-all...
arrestat

Ġuvni ta’ 17-il sena jintbagħat tliet snin ħabs fuq serq

Jannar 20, 2017
Ġuvni Malti kien ikkundannat għal 36 xahar ħabs wara li ammetta għal żewġ serqiet u għal attentat ta’ serqa oħra f’San...
Isqof_Mario_grech

L-Isqof Grech jiċħad li hedded lil saċerdoti jekk ma jqarbnux lis-separati u lid-divorzjati

Jannar 20, 2017
L-Isqof ta’ Għawdex Mario Grech ċaħad rapporti fil-midja internazzjonali li allegaw li hedded lis-saċerdoti li jiġu sospiżi (a div...
teacher teaching

L-Università twieġeb lill-MUT dwar tibdil fil-kors tal-għalliema

Jannar 20, 2017
L-Università ta’ Malta sostniet li t-tibdil li għamlet fil-kors tal-għalliema sar wara proċess ta’ konsultazzjoni inkluż mal...
sandro skjetti 2

Jipproponi li l-iżviluppaturi jagħtu parti mill-bini għal housing soċjali

Jannar 20, 2017
Il-President tal-Malta Developers Association, Sandro Chetcuti, ippropona li jkun hemm skema li permezz tagħha proġetti ta’ ...