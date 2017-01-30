AX Hotels to organise a recruitment day

For those interested in pursuing, or advancing, a career in Hospitality, Seashells Resort at Suncrest, Sunny Coast Resort & Spa and Tal-Kaptan Restaurants are hosting a recruitment open day on Saturday 11th February, starting from 9am till 3pm at the Luzzu Conference Hall, Qawra Road, Qawra. If you are motivated and keen to join a culturally-diverse team, this is an opportunity not to be missed to start off a new adventure, working in a fast paced, customer oriented environment

“As one of the largest companies in the hospitality area in Malta, AX Hotels offers its employees plenty of opportunities to learn and grow within a positive environment. As our business develops, our human resources requirements also evolve. We are currently looking for new, enthusiastic faces to fill multiple roles in a buzzling hospitality industry and anyone who is interested to join our energetic and dynamic team is welcome to visit our recruitment day,” said Regine Debono Caruana, HR Manager, AX Qawra properties.

Past recruitment days, which were held at Seashells Resort, turned out to be successful with many people attending and showing interest in the wide variety of job opportunities being offered by AX Hotels in the hospitality industry. No doubt this recruitment day is an opportunity for everyone to meet representatives from the Human Resources department and discuss job opportunities across AX Hotels portfolio of brands and support functions.