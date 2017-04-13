Book Early and Pay Less with Emirates

Travellers making their travel plans in advance now have the opportunity of paying less, as Emirates is offering a range of special fares on selected destinations for bookings made before the end of April 2017. Destinations include more than two dozen popular choices across the Middle East, Far East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Australia.

All inclusive Economy Class fares start at €694 to Dubai, €906 to Bali, €681 to Beijing, €799 to Kuala Lumpur, €694 to Mumbai, €658 to Delhi, €721 to Shanghai, €865 to Hong Kong, €851 to Ho Chi Minh City, €940 to Manila, €772 to Bangkok, €764 to Singapore, €961 to Mauritius, €805 to Seoul, €853 to Tokyo, €1,339 to Melbourne and €1,347 to Sydney.

Promotional fares also apply to Accra, Auckland, Cape Town, Christchurch, Doha, Hanoi, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kuwait, Male and Phnom Penh.

Tickets can be purchased until 30th April 2017 and are valid for departures until 28th February 2018. A supplement of €20 will apply for departures on Friday and Saturday. Blackout periods, seasonality and other terms and conditions apply.

Operating a daily scheduled flight between Malta and Dubai, via Larnaca, Cyprus, on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, travellers can look forward to award-winning service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, while enjoying gourmet meals and beverages.

Emirates also offers over 2,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its award winning ICE system. As with all Emirates flights, passengers also enjoy generous baggage allowances of up to 35kg in Economy Class.

Tickets can be booked online: www.emirates.com/mt, from respective travel agents or from Emirates Sales Office at MIA Departures Lounge on tel 2557 7255.