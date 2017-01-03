Carmen at the Manoel Theatre

For the first time, Moveo and Alegria Dance Company, in collaboration with Teatru Manoel, join forces to fuse Flamenco and Contemporary Dance to narrate this doomed romance. What better way to portray the distinct characters of the fiery Carmen and the delicate nature of Micaela but through these two contrasting styles of dance?

The work is a Contemporary and Flamenco Dance adaptation of Bizet’s oeuvre CARMEN.

Carmen will be performed on the 3-4-5 February 2017 at Teatru Manoel at 8pm, all to live music. Tickets available from www.booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt Tel:21246389