Informazzjoni

Computer games promote water conservation in Malta

Mtella'
01-hsbc-apps

Life is more fun if you play games, said celebrated author Roald Dahl, but wouldn’t it be even more rewarding if those games also embodied the spirit of social causes.

HSBC Water Programme – Catch the Drop teamed up with Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) to further broaden the perspective on water issues by developing five digital games.

The interactive and fun games, which can be downloaded and played on both Windows and Mac operating systems, are another innovation by the campaign after first taking its messages to the entire primary school-going population, then the local councils, and eventually around the world with the launch of two international songs.

The games are Drip Drop, Filtro, Running Water, Summer is Coming, and Save the Drop. They are available for free at http://icaprojects.net/catch-the-drop/

While the games are pretty captivating in their simplicity and scoring, their storylines inspire the players to look at their usage of water in a new way.

In Filtro, for example, the neighbourhood aquarium is faced with a great problem: the water is extremely polluted and has become infested with germs and trash. It is now up to Filtro and his trusty shark companions to rid the water of these pollutants and return the aquarium to its former beauty. Filtro does this by riding sharks into the aquarium and collecting the trash and germs in his special containment tank.

“To really have an impact on social issues, we need to meet people where they spend their time and for thousands of us that’s online, on mobile or on consoles. We are thrilled with our collaboration with MCAST and are pleased to see the creativity of the Institute for the Creative Arts students in utilising digital mediums,” said Glenn Bugeja, co-ordinator HSBC Water Programme – Catch the Drop.

Meanwhile, the two water songs of the campaign can be discovered on many of the popular streaming services They can be searched as Water is Life (album) by HSBC Water Programme (artist) or by individual track titles, ‘Catch the Drop’ and ‘Water Life’. They are filed under Children’s music.

The songs’ official music videos can be viewed on https://youtu.be/DB7D2bOSLgE (Catch the Drop) and https://youtu.be/ZjQcvEFbtVI (Water Life).

Aħbarijiet Oħra

qorti 1

Sena u nofs ħabs għal Libjan li seraq ħames arloġġi

Jannar 4, 2017
Rashad Mabruk ta’ 43 sena kien ikkundannat sena u nofs ħabs wara li ammetta li fl-aħħar tliet xhur tas-sena li għaddiet seraq ħame...
15878195_10210428173413059_658245536_o

Jinżamm arrestat wara li ta xebgħa fit-triq kuntistabbli tal-pulizija

Jannar 4, 2017
Angel Attard ta’ 40 sena mill-Isla ma ngħatax il-ħelsien mill-arrest wara li dalgħodu ġie akkużat li lbieraħ waranofsinhar aggredi...
11377086_707754729349923_7195231891466082909_n

Il-Partit Demokratiku jgħid li ż-żieda għall-għoli tal-ħajja ttieħdet kollha

Jannar 4, 2017
Il-Partit Demokratiku qal li biż-żieda fil-prezz tal-fjuwil, il-poplu nħatfitlu lura ż-żieda kollha għall-għoli tal-ħajja li ngħat...
tourists

Żieda ta’ 24% fit-turisti f’Malta f’Novembru

Jannar 4, 2017
Skont l-Uffiċċju Nazzjonali tal-Istatistika, it-turiżmu lejn Malta żdied b’24 fil-mija f’Novembru meta mqabbel ma’ Nov...
marthese_portelli

Aġġornat: il-PN: żieda astronomika fil-fjuwil minkejja li wiegħed prezzijiet orħos u stabbli

Jannar 4, 2017
Is-Shadow Minister għall-Eneriġja Marthese Portelli qalet l-familji u n-negozji qamu b’żieda ta’ 4 ċentezmi fuq kull l...
Minister for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties Helena Dalli launches charter of financial and banking services for consumers. MCCAA Boardroom, Mizzi House, National Road, Blata l-Bajda

Tniedi żewġ charters għal investituri żgħar

Jannar 4, 2017
Il-Ministru għall-Affarijiet tal-Konsumatur Helena Dalli nediet żewġ charters għall-konsumaturi – wieħed għall-investituri ż...
Ambulanza, Protezzjoni Ċivili u Pulizija fuq il-post

Raġel ta’ 41 sena jaqa’ u jindarab gravi f’Ta’ Qali

Jannar 4, 2017
Raġel ta’ 41 sena minn Ħaż-Żabbar ġarrab ġrieħi gravi wara li kmien dalgħodu waqt minn għoli waqt li kien qed jagħmel xi xogħol f’...