Create great moments together in Cyprus with Emirates

Emirates, the Dubai based international airline that flies daily from Malta to Larnaca and onward to Dubai, is offering a companion fare promotion on flights to Larnaca, Cyprus.

Two or more passengers travelling together in Economy Class can benefit from a special fare starting from €198 per person to Larnaca, inclusive of taxes. A weekend surcharge of €20 applies for departures on Fridays or Saturdays. The offer is valid for tickets booked and purchased by 21st May 2017 for departures from 1st May up to 31 December 2017. Terms and conditions apply.

With a year round sunny weather, Cyprus enjoys amazing natural beauty, 10,000 years of history and culture, as well as stunning coastlines with golden sandy beaches. The best things to do in Cyprus always involve being active outdoors. Whether taking long drives to discover quaint villages each with their tavernas, getting involved in the water sports available across its extensive beaches, or skiing in the mountains (January/February), the true beauty of Cyprus is revealed through its nature. History and culture buffs are spoilt for choice when it comes to sites and museums to explore. Byzantine churches, Phoenician tombs and Roman mosaics are dotted throughout the country.

For many though, the highlight of a trip to Cyprus is indulging in its cuisine, which benefits from Greek and Middle Eastern influences. The Cypriot speciality of halloumi cheese is a must-try. The best way to enjoy Cyprus is by hiring a car to visit as many picturesque sceneries such as those around the Troodos mountain region, and the beautiful Akamas region in the Paphos district.

Operating a daily scheduled flight between Malta and Larnaca in Cyprus on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, travellers can look forward to both an award-winning service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, while enjoying gourmet meals. Emirates offers over 2,500 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment on its award winning ice system, including the latest movies, music and games.

Emirates’ companion fares to Cyprus can be booked online: www.emirates.com/mt; from respective travel agents or from Emirates Sales Office at MIA Departures Lounge on tel 2557 7255.