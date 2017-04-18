InformazzjoniKultura

Dark Tales of Fort St Angelo extended

The animated tour, Dark Tales of Fort St Angelo, will be extended by another day on popular demand by the general public. The Dark Tales series organised by Heritage Malta are very popular and the success achieved in such events is confirmed by the huge interest.

This extra performance of Dark Tales of Fort St Angelo will be held on Saturday 29 th April between 19.30hrs and 22.00hrs. To ensure that visitors enjoy this eerie night at the Fort, only a limited number of tickets are available for this event.

Participants must be 16 years or over. Tickets can be bought online, http://shop.heritagemalta.org, or from all Heritage Malta sites and museums for the price of €15 for adults and €12 for HM members/seniors/students.

For further details please call on 2295 4242

