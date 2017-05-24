Informazzjoni

Diary of the second day at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Mtella'

The second day of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta and the fashion frenzy continues at Fort St Elmo.

Four events were held again tonight – Herminas Rea presented some mesmerizing, intricate pieces with a collection title The Gods. PARASCANDALO presented a highly relevant and wearable collection with a street style theme – Vanity Rebels. Castillo’s exhibition features some jewellery pieces that need to be seen to be believed – truly gorgeous pieces.

Last but not least Maria Cutajar focused on some lovely and original knitwear pieces in Boho Goddess. With thanks to Valletta 2018, Arts Council Malta and Heritage Malta as well as the corporate sponsors of Malta Fashion Week and Awards, namely Mercedes-Benz, Chamilia, ALDO, Tresemme, Eva Garden and Coca-Cola.

 

