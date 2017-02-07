Doing away with inaccessible phone hand sets

The Foundation for IT Accessibility (FITA) annually channels ICT project requests to relevant educational entities or associations. Projects are added to this list whenever it identifies a gap between the abilities of persons with disability and what theyu wish to achieve. The PC telephony project proposal was first circulated back in 2013. Our primary target audience were University and MCAST students.

In the days of dial-up Internet, modems with voice support capabilities were popular, and one could easily and cheaply enable a person who could not use a standard phone set, but still had access to a computer, to communicate using the phone, via their PC. A modem or modem card would cost you anywhere from Lm7 to Lm35. With the introduction of ADSL, cable based Internet and other alternatives, this hardware became harder to find, and most software no longer supports it. If you ask for a modem at a computer shop, salespeople immediately point you to broadband Internet technology products since the old technology is not familiar to them. The majority of solutions that FITA came across, refer to PC-Telephone solutions, that use broadband connectivity to establish connections. Among these are many valid solutions, most of which are available as smartphone APPs, but they still rely on the Internet and not more straight forward phone calls.

The ICT solution we sought through this project, enables users to make and receive standard phone calls by using their computer instead of a telephone hand set, which they may not be able to operate effectively. After much searching, we eventually confirmed that one can still source this technology from local telecom product suppliers (not the providers of telecom services). However, since PC based telephony products are no longer in high demand, prices have gone up steeply. Because of operational constraints, FITA did invest in such solutions in order to address the accessibility requirements of its employees. Up till now current solutions were not sufficiently accessible, nor were these financially affordable to the average person. Moreover even fewer was within the reach of many households before FITA and MCAST came up with an alternative accessible solution, geared for home use but adaptable to different situations.

Thanks to the voluntary support of Mr. Jader Pelligra, who started work on the project back in 2014, we can now propose a product which empowers persons with mobility difficulties. By using their Ms Windows based computer to handle voice based communication and doing away with inaccessible telephone hand sets, they can now fulfill many clerical job requirements. Mr. Pelligra who at the time was a student at the MCAST ICT Institute, started exploring different hardware solutions and developed the user interface software from scratch. The project experienced delays mainly because the first batch of foreign sourced hardware proved to be defective and had to be returned for replacement. With the new hardware, the project went smoothly and more functionality could be added on to the software. The hardware we are using is branded Way2Call and costs around EUR200. However similar less expensive products do exist. Mr Pelligra who has now joined the MCAST University College, has donated the source code of the software to FITA and continues to support the project. FITA ran successful accessibility assessments on the software and included it among the ICT Pool solutions hosted at MITA in Gattard House.

An important area of FITA’s work is research. Through our information sessions, we strive to explain the latest developments and research findings in the field of ICT accessibility, including those reported through our website and Facebook page. We believe that technicians and engineers, should not limit the scope of their reading just to technical papers in their own research area. Discussing direct practical implementation of their knowledge and expertise with potential ends users, is a way to keep in touch with the needs of the industry and society. This is because innovation is often inspired by ‘cross-fertilization’ as a result of hearing about new ideas, technologies and techniques from other fields.

Although most scientists are comfortable with formally documenting the findings of their research in the form of a manuscript in a peer-reviewed journal, perhaps less are familiar with how to write a general-interest summary of their work. Here are few words of guidance in case you are ever invited to do so by Nature Photonics.

Among the other queries often made to FITA, is that for accessible mobile phone technology, or talking phones with simplified large print and/or large button phone sets. These are particularly useful for persons with vision or literacy difficulties. FITA publishes a list of such devices, on its website at www.fitamalta.eu. The direct link to the downloads section is http://www.fitamalta.eu/resources/downloads/

For more information about FITA and this project, you may contact FITA on info@fitamalta.eu or on (356) 25992048.