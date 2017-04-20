Informazzjoni

Emirates SkyCargo takes Emirates Team New Zealand’s boat to the skies

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has transported ‘New Zealand Aotearoa’ – Emirates Team New Zealand’s race boat – from Auckland to Bermuda in advance of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup sailing competition which will begin in late May 2017. Through this transport Emirates SkyCargo has once again demonstrated its ability to safely transport outsized and unusual cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo transported Emirates Team New Zealand’s race boat and all associated support equipment including the team’s chase boat.  In order to facilitate the loading and air transportation process, the high-tech sailing boat had to be disassembled into smaller parts – two hulls, two wings, beams, rudders and other equipment.

Emirates SkyCargo’s trained and experienced staff worked closely with the technical staff from Emirates Team New Zealand making sure that the loading went smoothly.

Emirates Team New Zealand’s complete shipment weighed slightly over 44 tonnes. At over eight tonnes, the team’s chase boat was the heaviest individual component in the shipment. Three ground crew from Emirates Team New Zealand travelled with the equipment onboard the Emirates SkyCargo freighter for the flight which lasted 18 hours and 50 minutes. The flight included a 90 minute stopover in Los Angeles for the aircraft to refuel and change flight crew before continuing its journey to Bermuda.

Given the logistical challenges involved in the transport of the boat, Emirates SkyCargo initiated the planning process with Emirates Team New Zealand several months prior to the actual date of the transportation.

Emirates SkyCargo is no stranger to carrying heavy and outsized cargo. Over the years the carrier has transported helicopters, aircraft engines, outsized land vehicles, equipment and machinery for the construction and oil and gas industries, power generators and ships’ rudders. With its global network of over 150 destinations and a dedicated fleet of 15 freighter aircraft, Emirates SkyCargo facilitates quick and efficient transport of heavy and outsized cargo.

Emirates operates daily scheduled flights between Malta and Dubai via Larnaca, Cyprus, on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates SkyCargo is located on the First Floor at MIA Departures and can be contacted on tel. no 25577255 ext 4, or at [email protected]

 

