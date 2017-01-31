Emirates to Launch Third Daily Flight to Nairobi

Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, announced that it will introduce a third daily flight between Dubai and Kenya’s capital Nairobi from 1st June 2017.

The additional flight will increase the number of scheduled Emirates flights between the two cities to 21 a week and give customers greater flexibility and choice when planning their travel. It also underscores Emirates’ commitment to Kenya and confidence in the route, which has grown to become one of the airline’s busiest routes in Africa since it first launched services to the country in October 1995.

As with its other two daily flights between Dubai and Nairobi, Emirates will also operate its popular Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. The aircraft will have eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Emirates hub, Dubai International Airport, offers a modern, convenient and comfortable transit to connect to flights across the airline’s worldwide network, with many key destinations having multiple departures and being served by the airline’s iconic double-decker A380 aircraft.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to award-winning service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, including Kenyan nationals, while enjoying complimentary gourmet meals and beverages. Emirates also offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its award winning ice system, from the latest movies, music and games. Families with young children are also well catered for with special services and products to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight, from free toys to kid’s meals, entertainment and priority boarding.

The flight will also provide 16 tons of additional cargo capacity on the route for Kenya’s main export products such as flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as key imports such as mobile phones, pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, amongst others.

Emirates has a strong presence in East Africa and in addition to Nairobi, also flies once daily to Entebbe in Uganda, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Emirates operates daily scheduled flights between Malta and Dubai via Larnaca, Cyprus, using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline is currently offering customers travelling to Cyprus an early bird offer in Economy Class starting from €143 per person for outbound travel until 31 December 2017. Tickets can be booked and purchased until 28 February 2017.