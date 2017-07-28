The Farsons Beer Festival kicks off tonight…check who will be on stage

With the final preparations well underway, the 37th edition of the Farsons Beer Festival kicks off tonight, 28th July Ta’ Qali National Park, and runs until Sunday, 6th August.

The festival offers over 50 local and international beers, no less than 70 local artists and performances across three stages and a revamped food court offering a choice of popular restaurants over 10 days.

The stars of the festival are undoubtedly the beers, most of them award-winners, and the vast choice of brands includes Cisk and Farsons Classic Brews, international brands Carlsberg, Budweiser, Corona and Guinness, speciality and craft international beers such as St Austell, Leffe, Baladin and more as well as Bulmer’s and Strongbow ciders.

This weekend’s programme is as follows:

Friday, 28th July 2017

MAIN STAGE: William Mangion & Band, Claudia Faniello

ROCK STAGE: Noogie’s Crew, A Broken Design, Xtruppaw

BLUES N BREWS STAGE: Vinyl Paradise, Chris Tanti

​

Saturday, 29th July 2017

MAIN STAGE: Roundhouse Kick, The Busker

ROCK STAGE: Cryptic Street, Pyramid Suns, Falcon’s Flying Circus

BLUES N BREWS STAGE: Bernie & Pod Trio, Janice Azzopardi

​

Sunday, 30th July 2017

MAIN STAGE: Crosswalk, Stoned

ROCK STAGE: The Velts, Beesqueeze, No Snow No Alps

BLUES N BREWS STAGE: Joe Roscoe, The Plakard Project

Special arrangements with Malta Public Transport include direct and late night routes to ensure widespread accessibility to and from the festival.

Doors open at 8pm and entrance is free. For more information, news and updates please visit: www.farsonsbeerfestival.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/thefarsonsbeerfestival and www.instagram.com/farsonsbeerfestival.