The much awaited Fur and Feather Show is being organised once again this year by the Malta Fancy Poultry and Pigeon Club in collaboration with the All Breeds Rabbit Club. The show will be held at San Anton Gardens on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April from 8am till 6pm.

This year for the first time in Malta we will be setting a National record with the Malta Records for the most number of breeds show in a Fur and Feather show. There will be hundreds of animals competing including chickens, pigeons, doves, turkeys, ducks and rabbits.

Food and drink stalls will be present, as well as pet product stands of our sponsors. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed and well behaved.