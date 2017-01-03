Gallic music for cello and piano

World renowned French cellist Sébastien Hurtaud performs an exciting programme of gallic music
accompanied by pianist Bruno Canino on Tuesday 10th January, 2017 at 8pm:-
Programme:
Gabriel FAURÉ (1845-1924)
“Les soirées intimes”
• Romance op.69
• Sicilienne op.78
• Elégie op.24
• Papillon op.77
Claude DEBUSSY (1862-1918)
Sonate for cello & piano
• Prologue
• Sérénade
• Finale: très animé
Camille SAINT-SAËNS (1835-1921)
Sérénade op.16
Havanaise op.83 (arr. for cello & piano)
Intermission
Frederic CHOPIN (1810-1849)
Sonate for cello & piano
• Allegro moderato
• Scherzo: Allegro con brio
• Largo
• Finale: allegro
Buxten ORR (1924-1997)
A Carmen Fantasy (on Themes of George Bizet)