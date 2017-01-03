Mużika

Gallic music for cello and piano

Mtella'
unnamed

gallicWorld renowned French cellist Sébastien Hurtaud  performs an exciting programme of gallic music
accompanied by pianist Bruno Canino on Tuesday 10th January, 2017 at 8pm:-

Programme:

Gabriel FAURÉ (1845-1924)
“Les soirées intimes”
• Romance op.69
• Sicilienne op.78
• Elégie op.24
• Papillon op.77

Claude DEBUSSY (1862-1918)
Sonate for cello & piano
• Prologue
• Sérénade
• Finale: très animé

Camille SAINT-SAËNS (1835-1921)
Sérénade op.16
Havanaise op.83 (arr. for cello & piano)
Intermission

Frederic CHOPIN (1810-1849)
Sonate for cello & piano
• Allegro moderato
• Scherzo: Allegro con brio
• Largo
• Finale: allegro

Buxten ORR (1924-1997)
A Carmen Fantasy (on Themes of George Bizet)

