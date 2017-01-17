‘GO for the future’ partners with Malta Robotics Olympiad

GO’s recently launched ‘GO for the future’ fund has partnered with the 2017 Malta Robotics Olympiad (MRO) which will take place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on 24 and 25 March 2017. This year’s Olympiad, organised by the Ministry of Education and Employment will feature a wide range of hands on activities for school children and their families together with a real life, movie scale Wall-E robot. MRO 2017 will also include the first edition of The Big Challenge in which a number of locally built robots will autonomously tackle a challenging obstacle course.

Daniela Bagnaschi, Senior Manager – Marketing, at GO, said, “Through ‘GO for the future’, we have committed to invest an initial €80,000 in projects that get children reading and get them interested and excited about science. Robotics is one area which can really spark off the imagination, and it’s also a sector that’s becoming ever more prevalent in our daily lives. While GO continues to invest in Malta’s communications infrastructure, which will be essential for our future, it’s also vital that we also invest in giving children the desire and the skills to make the most of that future. In this context, ‘GO for the future’ and the MRO are a perfect partnership.”

James Catania, Education Officer Computing & ICT at the Ministry of Education and Employment, which is organising the Olympiad, said, “This event brings young people together to develop their creativity and problem solving skills through challenging and educational robotics challenges. This year with the introduction of The Big Challenge we will see teams from MCAST, Savio College, the University of Malta, and Middlesex University’s Malta campus, demonstrate how advanced Malta already is in this sector. The Big Challenge should also prove to be great entertainment for the public as the robots being built by participants will need to autonomously tackle steps, slopes, water and uneven terrain to complete the course. Organising an event on this scale is obviously a challenge and we are very thankful to GO for the support they are providing to ensure this year’s MRO is a success.”

More information on the Malta Robotics Olympiad is available at www.facebook.com/MaltaRoboticsOlympiad/?fref=ts