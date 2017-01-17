Informazzjoni

‘GO for the future’ partners with Malta Robotics Olympiad

Mtella'
02 - 20170115 - ‘GO for the future’ partners with Malta Robotics Olympiad

GO’s recently launched ‘GO for the future’ fund has partnered with the 2017 Malta Robotics Olympiad (MRO) which will take place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on 24 and 25 March 2017. This year’s Olympiad, organised by the Ministry of Education and Employment will feature a wide range of hands on activities for school children and their families together with a real life, movie scale Wall-E robot.  MRO 2017 will also include the first edition of The Big Challenge in which a number of locally built robots will autonomously tackle a challenging obstacle course.

 

Daniela Bagnaschi, Senior Manager – Marketing, at GO, said, “Through ‘GO for the future’, we have committed to invest an initial €80,000 in projects that get children reading and get them interested and excited about science. Robotics is one area which can really spark off the imagination, and it’s also a sector that’s becoming ever more prevalent in our daily lives. While GO continues to invest in Malta’s communications infrastructure, which will be essential for our future, it’s also vital that we also invest in giving children the desire and the skills to make the most of that future. In this context, ‘GO for the future’ and the MRO are a perfect partnership.”

 

James Catania, Education Officer Computing & ICT at the Ministry of Education and Employment, which is organising the Olympiad, said, “This event brings young people together to develop their creativity and problem solving skills through challenging and educational robotics challenges. This year with the introduction of The Big Challenge we will see teams from MCAST, Savio College, the University of Malta, and Middlesex University’s Malta campus, demonstrate how advanced Malta already is in this sector. The Big Challenge should also prove to be great entertainment for the public as the robots being built by participants will need to autonomously tackle steps, slopes, water and uneven terrain to complete the course. Organising an event on this scale is obviously a challenge and we are very thankful to GO for the support they are providing to ensure this year’s MRO is a success.”

 

More information on the Malta Robotics Olympiad is available at www.facebook.com/MaltaRoboticsOlympiad/?fref=ts

Aħbarijiet Oħra

FRReneCilia

Il-Qorti tiddikjara li Dun Rene kien unikament responsabbli għall-inċident fatali fiż-Żejtun

Jannar 17, 2017
Kumpanija tal-assigurazzjoni ġiet ordnata tħallas kumpens ta’ ftit aktar minn €7,350 lil koppja li kienu involuti f’inċident fiż-Ż...
ambulance

Anzjana tindarab gravi wara li ttajret minn karozza f’Ħal Qormi

Jannar 17, 2017
Mara ta’ 73 sena ndarbet gravi wara li ntlaqtet minn karozza f’Ħal Qormi. L-inċident seħħ għall-ħabta tad-9.35 ta̵...
ecstacy

Illiberat wara li l-provi ma jikkonvinċux lill-Qorti li nstab fil-pussess tad-droga

Jannar 17, 2017
Raġel ta’ 34 sena li tmien snin ilu nqabad bid-droga waqt party f’Ta Qali, ħareġ illiberat wara li l-Qorti kkonkludiet li ma kienx...
tsiraq

Mill-ħabs għall-Qorti u lura l-ħabs wara li nqabdet fil-fatt tisraq mid-djar

Jannar 17, 2017
Marokkina se terġa’ lura l-ħabs wara li lbieraħ inqabdet fil-fatt tisraq fil-Ħamrun. Meriam Abdussalam Mouaddea ta’ 41...
morning after pill

Protest Ġudizzjarju biex iwaqqfu l-bejgħ tal-morning-after pill

Jannar 17, 2017
Bdiet bi Protest Ġudizzjarju li kien talab lill-awtoritajiet biex jawtorizzaw il-bejgħ tal-Morning After Pill u qed tissokta bi Pr...
KUNCERT BRUSSELL.new.01_frame_7173

FILMAT: Suċċess għal Calleja u l-Orkestra Nazzjonali fil-ftuħ tal-Presidenza

Jannar 17, 2017
Quddiem udjenza ta’ madwar 2,000 ruħ li ppakkjat kull rokna tat-Teatru Le Boeuf fiċ-ċentru kulturali Bozar, ittella’ l...
15972598_1374161085990621_7021921030615716658_o

Ċinju ferut jinżel f’Birżebbuġa

Jannar 17, 2017
Ċinju rari li dalgħodu niżel ma’ qatgħa ċinji tat-tip ‘mute swans’ fil-bajja ta’ San Tumas f’Wied il-Għajn baqa’ fl-inħawi t...