Informazzjoni

GO Privacy of Customer Data

Mtella'

GO refers to various media reports published today, 27 April 2017, re the alleged leak of customer data by telecommunications operators.

GO takes all matters relating to the privacy of data of its clients seriously and the Company has in place a number of systems and processes to protect this privacy.

In fact, an internal investigation was immediately launched and there is no indication so far that any client’s privacy has been compromised.

GO reiterates that it always collaborates with the relevant authorities on all matters relating to alleged breaches of privacy of data.

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Investigati u sospiżi żewġ messaġġiera li jaħdmu l-Qorti

April 27, 2017
Żewġ messaġġiera li jaħdmu l-Qorti ġew sospiżi u qed jiġu investigati mill-Maġistrat tal-Għassa Donatella Frendo Dimech wara li rr...

Jintlaħaq ftehim bejn il-PN u l-PD – il-kandidati tal-PD fuq il-lista tal-PN

April 27, 2017
Il-Partit Nazzjonalista ħabbar li l-Kumitat Eżekuttiv illejla approva b’mod unanimu ftehim mal-Partit Demokratiku biex għall...

Inawgurati uffiċini ġodda tal-BOV fil-Gżira

April 27, 2017
Il-Prim Ministru Joseph Muscat inawgura uffiċini ġodda tal-Bank of Valletta fi Triq ix-Xatt, il-Gżira. Il-binja l-ġdida li saret b...

Il-PL jgħid li Busuttil ireġġa’ l-arloġġ lura għall-medjokrità fil-qasam tas-saħħa f’Għawdex

April 27, 2017
Il-Partit Laburista permezz tal-Ministru tas-Saħħa Chris Fearne u d-Deputat Franco Mercieca qal li Dr Busuttil ireġġa’ l-arl...

L-aġenzija Moody’s tiddeskrivi bħala sorpriża s-surplus ta’ Malta

April 27, 2017
L-aġenzija Moody’s iddeskriviet bħala sorpriża li Malta kellha surplus ta’ 1 fil-mija fil-finanzi tal-Gvern is-sena li...

AD tenfasizza l-kontribut tan-negozji żgħar lill-ekonomija

April 27, 2017
It-tmexxija ta’ Alternattiva Demokratika żaret l-istabbiliment Magi Cycles fil-Mosta biex tenfasizza l-kontribut li jagħtu n...

PM: 145 kumpanija privata qed jimpjegaw mill-inqas persuna waħda b’diżabilità

April 27, 2017
Il-persuni b’diżabilità fis-suq tax-xogħol ġew diskussi f’konferenza organizzata minn Jobsplus u l-Fondazzjoni Lino Sp...