Informazzjoni

Gozo ceramics festival

Mtella'

The Gozo Culture Centre within the Ministry for Gozo and Munxar Local Council assisted by event organizer and ceramist, Joan Haber, are organizing the fifth edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival. During the festival an exhibition of ceramic art pieces will be set up by a number of festival participants.

The festival will be taking place at Xlendi Bay on August 5th at 19:30 and promises to offer its visitors multiple exhibits, live music and even a hands-on area for kids to get their hands dirty. Supporting ceramics exhibitions include a showcase of Paul Haber’s work at Citadella ruins and Vincent Camilleri’s The Burning Bush at Muzew Dar Karmni Grima. 

