Informazzjoni

Help Puttinu achieve a dream…

Mtella' -

Over the past six years, the number of patients receiving treatment in the UK has nearly doubled, from 476 patients in 2010 to 823 patients in 2016. Among other hospitals, patients received treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital, and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

Puttinu Cares is on a mission to find properties in central London that can accommodate even more Maltese patients. Through the generosity of the Maltese people, Puttinu has already achieved so much. But Puttinu still needs you!

Help Puttinu locate properties near the centre of London for its new accommodation project. If you have any contacts in the UK who can help find the right property, please get in touch with Puttinu Cares at [email protected], and help spread the word.

 

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Estiża l-iskema ta’ sussidju għal min jixtri vettura elettrika

Lulju 25, 2017
L-iskema ta’ sussidju fuq ix-xiri ta’ vetturi elettriċi ġiet estiża b’€150,000 oħra. Dan tħabbar minn Transport ...

Il-periti għandhom jiddisinjaw skont iż-żmien u l-kuntest li qegħdin fih

Lulju 25, 2017
Il-barokk, il-klassiku, neo klassiku u l-modern huma wħud mill-istili fl-arkitettura Maltija. Fil-ġirja għall-iżvilupp, il-kwalità...

David Casa jerġa’ jitlob lil Timmermans biex jinvestiga s-sitwazzjoni f’Malta

Lulju 25, 2017
L-Ewroparlamentari Nazzjonalista David Casa reġa’ kiteb lill-Viċi President tal-Kummissjoni Ewropea Frans Timmermans, fejn g...

Xufier ta’ forklifter immultat €500 wara li ħaddiem waqa’ għal isfel bil-gaġġa

Lulju 25, 2017
Il-Qorti ma sabitx ħatja tliet diretturi u manager ta’ kumpanija wara li ħaddiem weġġa’ gravi meta waqa’ għal is...

Il-Gvern jiċħad rapport ta’ The Times b’rabta mal-inkjesta dwar Egrant

Lulju 25, 2017
Il-Ministeru tal-Ġustizzja qal li ilu tliet xhur li ta l-approvazzjoni tiegħu għal fondi meħtieġa biex jitqabbdu l-esperti mill-Ma...

Aġġornat – inċident bejn 6 vetturi jagħlaq il-bypass ta’ Ħaż-Żebbuġ

Lulju 25, 2017
Ħabta bejn sitt vetturi f’Ħaż Żebbuġ, li kienu qed jinstaqu fl-istess direzzjoni, wasslet biex erba’ persuni ddaħħlu l...

Il-Kummissarju tal-Ġustizzja: il-legalizzazzjoni tal-kannabis tolqot nies differenti b’modi differenti

Lulju 25, 2017
Aktar minn 1,000 persuna fl-aħħar sentejn tressqu quddiem it-tribunal għall-ġustizzja minflok il-Qorti wara li nqabdu b’puss...