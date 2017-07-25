Help Puttinu achieve a dream…

Over the past six years, the number of patients receiving treatment in the UK has nearly doubled, from 476 patients in 2010 to 823 patients in 2016. Among other hospitals, patients received treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital, and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

Puttinu Cares is on a mission to find properties in central London that can accommodate even more Maltese patients. Through the generosity of the Maltese people, Puttinu has already achieved so much. But Puttinu still needs you!

Help Puttinu locate properties near the centre of London for its new accommodation project. If you have any contacts in the UK who can help find the right property, please get in touch with Puttinu Cares at [email protected], and help spread the word.