HSBC Malta delivers Christmas surprise to first time home buyers

HSBC Malta surprised three customers who are first time home loan buyers by waiving their December home loan repayment as a Christmas thank you token.

The three homeowners benefited from the Bank’s idea of a ‘first Christmas in their first home’. Their emotions were captured on a video featured on HSBC Malta’s website as well as its popular Facebook page facebook.com/HSBCMalta

HSBC team members, who helped these customers through their home loan application, visited them in their new homes under the pretext that the customers needed to sign some documents. The last document was a Christmas note from HSBC informing them that the bank was waiving a month’s repayment on their home loan.

“What makes Christmas special?” is HSBC Malta’s festive season campaign which, apart from the video of the first time home loan buyers, features also two small businesses – The Soap Café in Sliema and The Caterer in Mellieha – going about making Christmas special for their customers. The videos celebrate the contribution these businesses make to the Maltese community.