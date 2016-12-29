Informazzjoni

HSBC Malta delivers Christmas surprise to first time home buyers

Mtella'
110-hsbc-christmas-customers-img1

HSBC Malta surprised three customers who are first time home loan buyers by waiving their December home loan repayment as a Christmas thank you token.

The three homeowners benefited from the Bank’s idea of a ‘first Christmas in their first home’. Their emotions were captured on a video featured on HSBC Malta’s website as well as its popular Facebook page facebook.com/HSBCMalta

HSBC team members, who helped these customers through their home loan application, visited them in their new homes under the pretext that the customers needed to sign some documents. The last document was a Christmas note from HSBC informing them that the bank was waiving a month’s repayment on their home loan.

“What makes Christmas special?” is HSBC Malta’s festive season campaign which, apart from the video of the first time home loan buyers, features also two small businesses – The Soap Café in Sliema and The Caterer in Mellieha – going about making Christmas special for their customers. The videos celebrate the contribution these businesses make to the Maltese community.

110-hsbc-christmas-customers-img2

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Minister for the Family and Social Solidarity Michael Farrugia inaugurates Dar Maria Dolores, a new emergency shelter for women-69, Triq Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara-29-12-2016

Anzjana tagħti d-dar tagħha għal nisa li jisfaw bla saqaf fuq rashom

Diċembru 29, 2016
Waqt konferenza tal-aħbarijiet il-Ministru għall-Familja u Solidarjetà Soċjali Michael Farrugia inawgura uffiċjalment xelter ta’ e...
quadbike1

Aġġornat: Jitlef ħajtu quddiem ħuh wara li waqa’ fl-irdum bil-quad bike fix-Xgħajra

Diċembru 29, 2016
Avventura bejn sitt żgħażagħ fi tmiem is-sena ntemmet fi traġedja għal wieħed fosthom, raġel ta’ 34 sena miż-Żejtun li tilef...
tipjip_karozza

Mill-Ħadd… multa ta’ €50 jekk tinqabad tpejjep fil-karozza mat-tfal

Diċembru 29, 2016
Mill-Ħadd li ġej, sewwieqa li jinqabdu jpejpu fil-karozza ma’ minuri taħti s-16-il sena se jiġu mmultati €50. Fi stqarrija, il-Min...
Qorti awla (1)

Qlajt multa mill-qorti… tista’ tħallasha fuq l-internet

Diċembru 29, 2016
B’effett immedjat, persuna m’għandhiex għalfejn tmur aktar fil-bini tal-Qorti biex thallas multa li tkun ingħatat minn xi mħallef ...
angelo_gafa

Angelo Gafa jinħatar l-ewwel Kap Eżekuttiv tal-Korp tal-Pulizija

Diċembru 29, 2016
Tħabbret il-ħatra ta’ Angelo Gafa bħala l-ewwel Kap Eżekuttiv tal-Korp tal-Pulizija. Is-Sur Gafa li serva ghal 14-il sena fi...
incident_san_pawl_il_bahar

Jindarab ħafif f’ħabta ma’ xarabank f’San Pawl il-Baħar

Diċembru 29, 2016
Raġel ta’ 56 sena minn Ħ’Attard ilbieraħ filgħaxija ndarab ħafif wara li kien involut f’inċident tat-traffiku f&...
hruq_karozzi_mosta

Tingħalaq Triq il-Kostituzzjoni fil-Mosta minħabba nirien

Diċembru 29, 2016
Triq il-Kostituzzjoni fil-Mosta kellha tingħalaq għat-traffiku wara li għall-ħabta tad-8.45 a.m. żewġ karozzi ħadu nar. Il-Pulizij...