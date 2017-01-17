Informazzjoni

HSBC Malta lead sponsor of The Economist 2017 Malta Gala for third year in a row

Michel Cordina (left), Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Malta, and Chris Munz, representing The Economist Events, preview ‘The World in 2017’ special edition ahead of The World in 2017 Gala Dinner Malta on Friday 20th January. Mr Cordina said, “HSBC Malta continues the tradition of celebrating the New Year with outstanding speakers who form part of The Economist events. Their experiences and insights are often enriching and set the agenda for the next 12 months.” HSBC Malta is the Lead Sponsor of the event for a third consecutive year, where invited luminaries share their candid, sometimes bold – and always entertaining – predictions for the year ahead.

HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane is one of the high-calibre speakers who will be in conversation with Daniel Franklin, the executive editor of The Economist. The after-dinner keynote address will be delivered by Pierluigi Collina, the FIFA® Referee of the Year from 1998 to 2003.

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Il-Qorti tiddikjara li Dun Rene kien unikament responsabbli għall-inċident fatali fiż-Żejtun

Jannar 17, 2017
Kumpanija tal-assigurazzjoni ġiet ordnata tħallas kumpens ta’ ftit aktar minn €7,350 lil koppja li kienu involuti f’inċident fiż-Ż...
Anzjana tindarab gravi wara li ttajret minn karozza f’Ħal Qormi

Jannar 17, 2017
Mara ta’ 73 sena ndarbet gravi wara li ntlaqtet minn karozza f’Ħal Qormi. L-inċident seħħ għall-ħabta tad-9.35 ta̵...
Illiberat wara li l-provi ma jikkonvinċux lill-Qorti li nstab fil-pussess tad-droga

Jannar 17, 2017
Raġel ta’ 34 sena li tmien snin ilu nqabad bid-droga waqt party f’Ta Qali, ħareġ illiberat wara li l-Qorti kkonkludiet li ma kienx...
Mill-ħabs għall-Qorti u lura l-ħabs wara li nqabdet fil-fatt tisraq mid-djar

Jannar 17, 2017
Marokkina se terġa’ lura l-ħabs wara li lbieraħ inqabdet fil-fatt tisraq fil-Ħamrun. Meriam Abdussalam Mouaddea ta’ 41...
Protest Ġudizzjarju biex iwaqqfu l-bejgħ tal-morning-after pill

Jannar 17, 2017
Bdiet bi Protest Ġudizzjarju li kien talab lill-awtoritajiet biex jawtorizzaw il-bejgħ tal-Morning After Pill u qed tissokta bi Pr...
FILMAT: Suċċess għal Calleja u l-Orkestra Nazzjonali fil-ftuħ tal-Presidenza

Jannar 17, 2017
Quddiem udjenza ta’ madwar 2,000 ruħ li ppakkjat kull rokna tat-Teatru Le Boeuf fiċ-ċentru kulturali Bozar, ittella’ l...
Ċinju ferut jinżel f’Birżebbuġa

Jannar 17, 2017
Ċinju rari li dalgħodu niżel ma’ qatgħa ċinji tat-tip ‘mute swans’ fil-bajja ta’ San Tumas f’Wied il-Għajn baqa’ fl-inħawi t...