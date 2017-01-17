HSBC Malta lead sponsor of The Economist 2017 Malta Gala for third year in a row

Michel Cordina (left), Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Malta, and Chris Munz, representing The Economist Events, preview ‘The World in 2017’ special edition ahead of The World in 2017 Gala Dinner Malta on Friday 20th January. Mr Cordina said, “HSBC Malta continues the tradition of celebrating the New Year with outstanding speakers who form part of The Economist events. Their experiences and insights are often enriching and set the agenda for the next 12 months.” HSBC Malta is the Lead Sponsor of the event for a third consecutive year, where invited luminaries share their candid, sometimes bold – and always entertaining – predictions for the year ahead.

HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane is one of the high-calibre speakers who will be in conversation with Daniel Franklin, the executive editor of The Economist. The after-dinner keynote address will be delivered by Pierluigi Collina, the FIFA® Referee of the Year from 1998 to 2003.