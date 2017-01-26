Inwardly Silent an immersive show

Come and enter the surreal world we have created, down in the Wignacourt war shelter for a very unconventional evening of site specific immersive performance. Through theatre, dance, music and film, you can experience a real life recovery of a coma victim who lost all his memories and had to start from scratch.

Each show is limited to 20 people, so book early to avoid disappointment! The show is 30 minutes long. Tickets cost 15 euros.

Shows:

Friday 27th January 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm

Saturday 28th January 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm

Sunday 29th January 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta – Malta Arts Fund and by St. Thomas Hospital Malta http://sthmalta.com/

Please visit our ZAAR Crowdfunding Malta page to support us: http://www.zaar.com.mt/proects/inwardly-silent/

Poetry by Miriam Calleja,

Artistic direction by Nicole Cuschieri

Music by Alex Vella Gregory

Choreography by Brandon Shaw

Performers: Joseph Zammit, Mariele Żammit, Marilù Vella, Veronica Stivala, Karl Cassar, Clara Agius, and Lukas Orphéo Schneider.

Musicians: Krista Fenech and Andrew Schembri.

Film cinematography by Ken Scicluna

Photography display by Aldo Cauchi Savona