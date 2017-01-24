Live from the Royal Opera House

One of the greatest operas of the Romantic period, Il Trovatore, will be broadcast live to the Eden Cinema screens on Thursday 31st January at 8.15pm. The first revival of David Bosch’s new production is conducted by Richard Farnes, and stars the Royal Opera’s international superstars Vitaliy Bilyy, Anita Rachvelishvili, Lianna Haroutounian and Gregory Kunde.

Verdi’s classic follows a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder. The atmospheric and poetic staging by director David Bösch puts the story of passion against the backdrop of war. Fire and snow in the landscape echo the cruelty and love of the story: soldiers and gypsies clash, a mother reveals a terrible secret and two men are engaged in a deadly fight for one woman.

The famous Anvil Chorus is just one of the highlights of Verdi’s exceptionally fine music, which captures the shifting emotions of the drama through impassioned love duets, fiery solos and stirring choruses.

Be part of the global audience by viewing the Royal Opera live broadcast for one night only. Tickets are available at €18 for adults and €10 for children and under 16. This includes a complimentary glass of wine and complimentary parking at the Eden Leisure Car park.

The event is sponsored by Attard and Co, 35 South, Encore magazine, The Malta Arts Council and Waterbiscuit.

Tickets may be purchased from the Eden Cinema box office or online at www.edencinemas.com.mt.

