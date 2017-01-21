Mużika

Malta Philharmonic Orchestra takes on Russian masterpieces

Mtella'
pavel kolesnikov (photograph by Colin Way)

The music of Russia will be the theme of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s next grand orchestral concert, Russian Masters, which will be taking place on Sunday, 5 February.

On this occasion, the MPO will be performing two works of particular importance in the history of Russian music.

Highly-acclaimed Russian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov will be joining the orchestra for a performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, arguably the most famous work of the genre. The work highlights Tchaikovsky’s efforts to bridge the Western musical traditions he was trained in with the folk traditions he grew up with.

jean-marc burfinThe concert then concludes with one of the most renowned – and controversial – work of classical music to come out of the Soviet Union: Dmitri Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony.

Written in 1937, when Shostakovich was fearing for his life as he received fierce official criticism during Stalin’s most repressive period, the symphony ticked the right boxes for the regime, but nevertheless serves as a reflection of the dark times it was written in.

On this occasion, the Orchestra will be directed by French conductor Jean-Marc Burfin while renowned Maltese violinist Carmine Lauri, co-leader of the London Symphony Orchestra, will be joining the MPO once more as guest leader.

The concert, which is taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, starts at 6pm, and tickets can be obtained through the MCC’s website, www.mcc.com.mt.

