Maltese tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens announces 9th annual summer concert

Cliff Zammit Stevens’ 9th Annual Summer Concert will take place at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on Saturday 16th September 2017 at 8pm. Cliff will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Mro. Philip Walsh and special guests Animae Gospel Choir.

The London based tenor will return to his native Malta for his ninth annual concert. The news comes following another successful year for Cliff seeing him perform concerts and operas across Europe. Notably Le Nozze di Figaro at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, touring ‘i Capuleti e i Montecchi’ across the U.K. as well as headlining Malta’s EU presidency concert in Berlin.

Cliff said, “The overriding message this year is that music is for everyone; it speaks a universal language and is the best cure for today’s world. This is the reason I have invited the Animae Gospel Choir to join me. This year’s concert is an amalgamation of different genres of music coming together in perfect harmony.”

Whilst in Malta, Cliff will also be performing at the American Embassy and San Anton Palace.

Sigmund Mifsud, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s chairman, said, “The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to join Cliff Zammit Stevens once again for his annual summer concert on September 16th. I am pleased to see his great voice continue to develop year after year; but Cliff also deserves praise for personally taking the initiative to organise such a great concert every summer.”

Mr Martin van Kan, InterContinental Area General Manager Malta, commented, “I am delighted that InterContinental Malta is the primary sponsor of tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens during his concert in Malta, and that we are in a position to support the rich culture of the Islands. We are indeed fortunate to bear witness to the burgeoning of a fantastic local talent, and I do hope that his example provides inspiration to many young Maltese in the furtherance of their dreams.”

Cliff Zammit Stevens’ Annual Summer Concert is sponsored by InterContinental Malta and supported by GasanMamo and entertainment.com.mt

Tickets are available for sale from www.ticketline.com.mt.