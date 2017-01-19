Informazzjoni

Masterclasses (Voice & Piano) & Collaboration Project

Mtella'
Miriam Gauci photo

The 11th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music will include a series of vocal masterclasses with Maltese internationally renowned soprano Miriam Gauci between Saturday 25th and Tuesday 28th February, 2017. Open for all singers, morning and afternoon sessions will be held followed by a concluding public concert by the chosen participants on the final day at the Gozo Ministry Hall, St. Francis Square, Victoria Gozo.

These workshops will coincide with Carnival celebrations, ever-popular with revellers, in Gozo.

Gaulitana’s Artist-in-Residence Alexander Frey shall give  a piano masterclass on Thursday, 16th March, 2017. The master is free-of-charge and will be held at the Gozo Ministry Hall in the afternoon.

A new initiative of the festival is an open call for the Artist-in-Residence Collaboration Project. Local performing artists are invited to submit their proposals for a 10-minute work pairing any instrument/voice with the organ.  The chosen entry will be performed with Alexander Frey during his organ recital on Friday 17th March, 2017.

Interested parties are asked to email [email protected] for the relevant application forms and further details. Applications will be received until Tuesday 31st January, 2017.

