Mystery Boxes to bid for… a fundraising auction

St Jeanne Foundation is pleased to announce their forthcoming fundraising auction activity which will be held on Sunday 7th May 2017 at the Swieqi Public Garden and Civic Centre in G.Bessiera Street.

The public is invited to join us in this fun filled family afternoon outing. The event opens at 12.00 and the auction will commence at 2.00 pm sharp!

An awesome array of over 60 fantastic Lots will be disguised in “Mystery Boxes”. Intriguing clues will establish the nature of the prizes to bid for. Prizes will vary from romantic dinners and fashion brand name items to luxurious treatments and memorabilia from a well renowned Maltese singing artist; all to be auctioned for Mother’s day in support of our cause.

Family activities include Old Motors Car rides, and animated kiddies entertainment. A variety of outside stalls hosting plants and flowers, food delicacies, artisan crafts, tea time stall, beauty products demonstrations will also be set up in the surrounding gardens. An instant take home cash raffle will make one lucky winner the hero of the day!

This fund raising activity is being held in aid of St Jeanne Antide Foundation. All proceeds from this venue will fund our in house support service for victims and survivors of domestic violence and their families. The organisation was setup by the Sisters of Charity in 2007 and this event also marks the NGO’s 10thanniversary. The Foundation provides a range of services supporting carers of mentally ill persons, literacy for vulnerable children and adults, and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence, the latter commonly known as SOAR (Surviving Abuse with Resilience).