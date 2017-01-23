Informazzjoni

Not just another football match

Last week St. Ignatius College organized a friendly football match which made a real difference in people’s lives.  Various celebrities from local dramas and TV shows were invited to compete against the school’s teachers.  In excess of 800 enthusiastic and excited students gave a donation to attend the event, which raised €1600 in aid of The Inspire Foundation.  Among the celebrities who participated were Davide Tucci, Ben Camille, Pawla Gafa’ , Alvin Cacciatolo and many more

Inspire believes that everyone has a right to equality and inclusion. Its mission is to try to help everyone with a disability achieve this. This is done by providing individuals and their families with educational, therapeutic and leisure services. Inspire also advocates for inclusion, educate the general public, raise awareness among peers, and hold the best knowledge base on disability on the island.

If you have a fundraising idea please feel free to contact Inspire on [email protected]. On behalf of our children and their families, we thank you in advance and our fundraising department will support you in the best way possible.

You can also help too by sending an SMS to 506 18 926 to donate €6.99 or 506 19 215 to donate €11.65

