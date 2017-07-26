Informazzjoni

Public Invited to Discuss Utopia in Valletta 2018 project

Mtella'

Utopian Nights, a series of public events which brings artists and thinkers together to discuss important social issues related to exile and conflict, kicks off on the 29th July as part of the Valletta 2018 cultural programme.

The first night, entitled Utopian Nights: Displacement, will take place in two different venues; starting at Castille Square in Valletta at 6pm, and later at Herbert Ganado Gardens in Floriana from 8pm.

On the first evening, Nigerian contemporary artist Jelili Atiku will present a performance on displacement around the migration monument situated in front of Castille Place at 6pm. The public is then invited to proceed to Herbert Ganado Gardens where at the entrance of the gardens, they will be presented with a soundscape of Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria. This soundscape was recorded and produced by Nigerian artist Emeka Ogboh with the aim of exposing audio-displacement to attendees who will have the unique opportunity to pass through a foreign soundscape.

At the gardens, from 8pm onwards, attendees will also have the opportunity to discuss the performances and works of artists Jelili Atiku and Emeka Ogboh, with Italian actor and art director Domenico Castaldo and anthropologist Prof. Paul Clough from the University of Malta. During the debate, both speakers will confront their aesthetic experiences and their thoughts on migration and displacement with the public.

The evening will end with a party featuring Malta-based Kenyan rapper Abbas Kubaff, followed by two DJ sets by Emeka Ogboh and Julien Vinet.

Utopian Nights will provide a platform to collectively re-imagine four contemporary themes: displacement, borders, encampment and the rise of global commons. Every evening, the night will end with an outdoor social gathering, providing the artists, thinkers and public with the opportunity to take part in a common and shared experience in an informal setting.

For more information please visit www.valletta2018.org.

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Ħabs għal anzjan ta’ 71 sena li pprova jwettaq fuq martu atti pornografiċi li ra fuq it-televixin

Lulju 26, 2017
Anzjan ta’ 71 sena spiċċa l-ħabs wara li pprova jwettaq fuq martu ta’ 68 sena, atti pornografiċi li kien qed jara fuq it-televixin...

L-AĠ tal-EJC: Malta naqset milli tonora l-obbligi tagħha skont il-liġi tal-UE fuq l-insib

Lulju 26, 2017
L-Avukat Ġenerali tal-Qorti Ewropea tal-Ġustizzja Eleanor V.E. Sharpston, qalet li huwa ċar li Malta naqset milli tonora l-obbligi...

€5,000 multa talli bagħtet messaġġ malafamanti dwar Avukat

Lulju 26, 2017
Francine Cini ta’ 32 sena miż-Żebbuġ Għawdex weħħlet multa ta’ €5,000 wara li ġiet akkużata li mmalafamat lill-Avukat Kevin Mompal...

Restrizzjonijiet fl-inħawi ta’ Mater Dei minħabba taħriġ speċjalizzat

Lulju 26, 2017
Fil-jiem li ġejjin fl-inħawi tad-Dipartiment tal-Emerġenza tal-Isptar Mater Dei se jkunu qed isiru eżerċizzji ta’ taħriġ fuq simul...

Twissija ta’ riħ qawwi mill-Majjistral

Lulju 26, 2017
L-Uffiċċju Metereoloġiku fl-ajruport Internazzjonali ta’ Malta ħareġ twissija ta’ riħ qawwi. Ir-riħ mill-Majjistral se...

Inkjesta oħra biex tistabbilixxi l-fatti fuq allegazzjonijiet ta’ ħasil ta’ flus

Lulju 26, 2017
Se ssir inkjesta oħra bil-Maġistrat fuq talba tal-Kap tal-Oppożizzjoni Simon Busuttil biex tiddetermina jekk hemmx lok għal azzjon...

Il-Membru Parlamentari Ivan Bartolo jagħti kilwa lil xi ħadd li ma jafx

Lulju 26, 2017
Il-Membru Parlamentari Nazzjonalista Ivan Bartolo llum se jagħti kilwa lil xi ħadd li ma jafx. Fi stqarrija l-Ispeaker Anġlu Farru...