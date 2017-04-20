Renowned UK musician to play at Holy Trinity church 150th anniversary concert

Acclaimed British musician Fiona Lindley will play at a concert being held at Holy Trinity church in Rudolph Street, Sliema on Sunday 23 April to mark 150th anniversary of this historic church. Fiona, who took up the flute when she was eight, attended master-classes with eminent flautists of the day such as James Galway, Elena Duran and Susan Milan. After graduating from London Trinity College of Music with first class honours she was given a scholarship by the British Arts Council to study in Hungary. On returning to London she gave many recitals and had a busy teaching practice.

The concert will feature a mixture of joyful classical music and jazz. Fiona will play the flute accompanied by her husband Peter on bassoon and a pianist. Everyone is welcome to attend this free concert which starts at 12:00.

The lunchtime concert is part of a programme of events being held at Holy Trinity this Sunday, starting with a thanksgiving Mass at 11:00 taken by Canon Simon Godfrey with address by the Reverend Canon Simon Evans. A special anniversary lunch after the concert will be followed by an auction of notable items kindly donated from various sponsors. Rev Kim Hurst will then give a presentation about the foodbank which is supported in part by Holy Trinity. The 150th anniversary progamme concludes with an Ecumenical Songs of Praise at 3pm. Members of all Christian denominations are welcome to join the congregation of Holy Trinity in singing a variety of popular and well-known hymns.

Attendance at all events is free and no reservation is necessary, except for the anniversary lunch which is a ticketed event at €15.00 per person. Anyone interested in attending should contact Ursula Smith on 99 263 572.

Holy Trinity is a simple elegant church in Rudolph Street, opposite the eye-catching complex of Moorish residences designed by renowned architect Emmanuel Luigi Galizia. The design of this Grade 1 scheduled historic church is unusual in Malta. It was built in Victorian Gothic style in 1866 for the English community in Sliema, mainly British service men and families, and reflects the shape of a typical English village church. Memorials in Holy Trinity church reflect its military and civilian connections. The church continues to thrive today with the congregation mainly made up of UK ex pats. The adjacent Chaplains residence, known since 1905 as Bishop’s House, was built in 1855. In between the two buildings is a handy little second hand bookshop with all proceeds going to help with the upkeep of the church and gardens and care for a large colony of feral cats in the church grounds.