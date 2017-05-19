Schoolkids flock to special MPO concert

It is never too early to enjoy classical music, as schoolchildren’s enthusiastic reception to a special concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra showed on yesterday morning.

Children from a number of schools across Malta and Gozo packed the Mediterranean Conference Centre for the MPO’s annual Family Fanfare concert.

This year’s concert focused on Modest Mussorgsky’s famous suite Pictures at an Exhibition, a musical depiction of an exhibition of 10 paintings by the composer’s friend Viktor Hartmann, who had died at a young age.

To help bring these paintings to life, a series of stunning visual animations was created especially for the occasion by illustrator and animator Matt Stroud. These animations helped convey the composer’s intentions to the young audiences by setting the right atmosphere – with a healthy dose of humour.

The suite itself offers a wide emotional range to work with. Some parts are playful, as is the case with the Ballet of Unhatched Chicks, which saw schoolchildren erupt in laughter at Stroud’s depiction of two nearly-hatched chicks engaged in a clumsy dance. But others, such as the Catacombs section, are more sombre in nature, possibly echoing Mussorgsky’s own thoughts on death.

“I started out on the project by closing my eyes and listening to each piece, letting my imagination run wild and taking notes,” Matt recalls.

“Then I read up on Mussorgsky’s concepts and the original paintings and listened to the music again. This allowed me to create something from the original ideas of the composer and my unbiased first impressions.”

However, the concert, which was presented by actress Larissa Bonaci and conducted by Warwick Stengårds, also served to showcase young talent.

Alongside Mussorgsky’s famous work, children were also treated to a performance of works composed – and performed, together with MPO musicians – by Johann Strauss School of Music students.

Much like Pictures at an Exhibition was inspired by images, the students’ compositions were inspired by scenes from nature and urban life.

Yesterday’s performance is being followed up by a public performance of the same concert, which is being held in aid of the Appoġġ Children’s Fund. The fund was set up by Aġenzija Appoġġ to help children in need of immediate material support.

Saturday’s performance will start at 5pm, and tickets may be purchased through showshappening.com or at the Mediterranean Conference Centre box office.