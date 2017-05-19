InformazzjoniMużika

Schoolkids flock to special MPO concert

Mtella' -

It is never too early to enjoy classical music, as schoolchildren’s enthusiastic reception to a special concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra showed on yesterday morning.

Children from a number of schools across Malta and Gozo packed the Mediterranean Conference Centre for the MPO’s annual Family Fanfare concert.

This year’s concert focused on Modest Mussorgsky’s famous suite Pictures at an Exhibition, a musical depiction of an exhibition of 10 paintings by the composer’s friend Viktor Hartmann, who had died at a young age.

To help bring these paintings to life, a series of stunning visual animations was created especially for the occasion by illustrator and animator Matt Stroud. These animations helped convey the composer’s intentions to the young audiences by setting the right atmosphere – with a healthy dose of humour.

The suite itself offers a wide emotional range to work with. Some parts are playful, as is the case with the Ballet of Unhatched Chicks, which saw schoolchildren erupt in laughter at Stroud’s depiction of two nearly-hatched chicks engaged in a clumsy dance. But others, such as the Catacombs section, are more sombre in nature, possibly echoing Mussorgsky’s own thoughts on death.

“I started out on the project by closing my eyes and listening to each piece, letting my imagination run wild and taking notes,” Matt recalls.

“Then I read up on Mussorgsky’s concepts and the original paintings and listened to the music again. This allowed me to create something from the original ideas of the composer and my unbiased first impressions.”

However, the concert, which was presented by actress Larissa Bonaci and conducted by Warwick Stengårds, also served to showcase young talent.

Alongside Mussorgsky’s famous work, children were also treated to a performance of works composed – and performed, together with MPO musicians – by Johann Strauss School of Music students.

Much like Pictures at an Exhibition was inspired by images, the students’ compositions were inspired by scenes from nature and urban life.

Yesterday’s performance is being followed up by a public performance of the same concert, which is being held in aid of the Appoġġ Children’s Fund. The fund was set up by Aġenzija Appoġġ to help children in need of immediate material support.

Saturday’s performance will start at 5pm, and tickets may be purchased through showshappening.com or at the Mediterranean Conference Centre box office.

Aħbarijiet Oħra

Il-Qorti tiċħad talba biex Alleanza Bidla tikkontesta fuq id-distretti kollha

Mejju 19, 2017
F’konferenza tal-aħbarijiet, il-President ta’ Alleanza Bidla, Ivan Grech Mintoff qal li l-Qorti tal-Appell ma laqgħetx...

Il-Ministeru: mhux se jkun hemm tibdil fin-numru ta’ lezzjonijiet tal-Ingliż

Mejju 19, 2017
Il-Ministeru tal-Edukazzjoni qal li mhux se jkun hemm tibdil fin-numru ta’ lezzjonijiet jew fil-ħin iddedikat għas-suġġett tal-Ing...

Jindarab gravi wara li waqa’ f’sit ta’ kostruzzjoni fil-Qrendi

Mejju 19, 2017
Kroat ta’ 46 sena ndarab gravi wara li waqa’ seba’ filati f’sit ta’ kostruzzjoni fil-Qrendi. L-inċident seħħ għall-ħabta tal-10.10...

Il-PN jippreżenta disa’ proposti għall-ekonomija

Mejju 19, 2017
Il-Kap tal-Oppożizzjoni u tal-Partit Nazzjonalista, Simon Busuttil ħabbar disa’ prioritajiet u proposti biex isaħħaħ l-ekonomija u...

Varata app bil-għan li tkompli tressaq il-Parlament lejn iċ-ċittadin

Mejju 19, 2017
Il-Parlament qed ikompli jitressaq lejn iċ-ċittadin bl-użu tat-tekonoloġija moderna. Dan qalu l-Ispeaker Anglu Farrugia filwaqt li...

Mhux ħati li wettaq attentat vjolenti fuq il-pudur ta’ kollega tax-xogħol

Mejju 19, 2017
Denis Saliba ta’ 30 sena mir-Rabat Għawdex ma nstabx ħati ta’ attentat vjolenti fuq il-pudur ta’ kollega tiegħu fuq ix-xogħol. Qud...

Il-PM jinawgura business centre f’San Ġiljan b’investiment ta’ €8m

Mejju 19, 2017
Il-Prim Ministru Joseph Muscat inawgura ‘The Hedge Business Centre’ f’San Ġiljan li sar b’investiment ta&#...