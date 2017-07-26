Teatru Astra calls for opera auditions

In preparation for the production of the opera Lucia di Lammermoor on the 26 and 28 October 2017, Teatru Astra is extending an invitation to all those who may be interested in participating in the opera.

Teatru Astra will be considering applications for interested persons to form part of the chorus for this production, the non-singing acting cast and back-stage crew.

Those who wish to be considered are invited to register their interest by filling in a form which is available on www.lastella.com.mt.

Following the application process, an audition will follow, the dates of which will be communicated to the applicants at a later stage.

Any queries should be directed to [email protected]. Applications are available on www.lastella.com.mt and will be received by Friday 11 August. Booking for the opera, which kicks off the sixteenth edition of Festival Mediterranea, is also open and reservations can be made online on www.teatruastra.org.mt.

This year’s Festival Mediterranea will launch the celebrations of Teatru Astra’s golden jubilee. The opera Lucia di Lammermoor is supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme.