The Valletta baroque festival commissions a Maltese composer for the first time

Mtella' -
rueben-pace

The ‘Concertino for Guitar and Harpsichord’ by Reuben Pace is the first ever work to be commissioned to a Maltese composer by the Valletta International Baroque Festival. The concertino is in 6 short movements in a neo-Baroque style and as the concerto medium, a product of the Baroque era, requires the piece places the guitar and harpsichord in contrast, but sometimes in compliment, to the orchestra.

This piece is dedicated and inspired by the composer’s two sons Rhys, 11, and Russel, 8, where for instance the courante, which literally means ‘running’, sees the instruments chasing each other in a game of ‘catch me if you can’.

The concertino shall be premiered on the 26th of January at the Manoel Theatre as part of the concert ‘ Inspired by Baroque’ Concert. The other composers in the programme are all giants in the world of Classical Music – Johann Sebastian Bach, Arvo Pärt, Ottorino Respighi and Astor Piazzola.

In Pace’s concertino the guitar shall be performed by the internationally renowned guitarist Johanna Beisteiner and the harpsichord by Joanne Camilleri from Malta. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra shall be under the baton of Michelle Castelletti.

