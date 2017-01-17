Travel to Cyprus for less with Emirates

With the re-launch of the daily service between Malta and Dubai via Larnaca in Cyprus from 1st February 2017, Emirates is offering customers a super early bird offer to Cyprus. Whether you are seeking to surprise your spouse or partner for Valentine’s Day, or seeking to take long weekend breaks around public holidays of 10th February, 31st March, 16 April (Easter), 1st May, 29th June or even a summer vacation, now is the time to make the most of this special offer.

For travellers from Malta, an all inclusive Economy Class fare is €143 per person. The generous sales period is six weeks long: from 16 January until 28 February 2017, for outbound travel from 16th January to 31st December 2017, with no high season supplements. The earlybird offer to Cyprus also applies on child fares. A supplement of €20 will apply for departures on Friday and Saturday. Terms and conditions apply.

Cyprus is a gorgeous island with lots of nature’s charm. It is an ideal destination for those seeking to escape city life and want to explore the splendour of the countryside – from picturesque waterfalls and rugged mountain peaks to walking trails and breathtaking landscapes that can be easily reached by car. Cyprus is also a beach-lover’s paradise with extensive sandy beaches, great watersports offered by different resorts, as well as some quaint and remote beach spots which are often not on the tourist’s trails.

If you are not looking for 5 star luxury accommodation, many enchanting villages offer traditional houses and apartments that take you back in time but are equipped with sun terraces, outdoor swimming pools and modern comforts. Food lovers can feast on Cypriot cuisine at village taverns at very reasonable prices. Driving a car in Cyprus is easy as Cypriots drive on the same left hand side as in Malta. Their very well kept roads are well signposted in English.

The Malta-Larnaca-Dubai flight is operated by an Emirates wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with eight Private Suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class.

In addition to this great value fare for world class quality, customers can experience the Emirates hospitality of its multi-national Cabin Crew, including Maltese, as well as gourmet cuisine and Emirates’ award-winning ice entertainment system. With more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, from movies, television programmes, games, audio books, and music from around the world, ice has been named the world’s best inflight entertainment system by Skytrax for the last 12 consecutive years.

As with all Emirates flights, passengers also enjoy generous baggage allowances: up to 35kg in Economy, 40kg in Business and 50kg in First Class. In addition, First Class and Business Class customers can experience chauffeur-drive home/office and airport pick-ups and airport lounge access.

Starting 1 February 2017, EK 109 will depart Dubai at 0750hrs, arriving in Larnaca at 1020hrs. It will then depart Larnaca at 1150hrs, arriving in Malta at 1325hrs. The return flight, EK 110, will leave Malta at 1455hrs, arriving in Larnaca at 1815hrs. It will then depart Larnaca at 1930hrs, and land in Dubai at 0125hrs the next day.

Emirates currently flies between Malta and Dubai via Larnaca on Mondays and Wednesday and on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the airline operates the Dubai – Malta route on a circular routing via Tunis in Tunisia until 31st January 2017.

The fares can be purchased either online: www.emirates.com/mt, respective travel agencies or directly from the Emirates Sales Office at MIA (Departures Lounge) tel 2557 7255.

Select travel agencies across Malta and Gozo are offering holiday packages starting from €253 per person inclusive of flights, taxes and 3 nights’ accommodation in a 4 star hotel on bed & breakfast basis and in a twin-sharing room. Similar holiday packages in a 5 star hotel start from €280 per person. These packages are available for sale until 28th February 2017 for travel period from 16 January till 31st March 2017 and are only available through travel agencies. Terms and conditions apply.