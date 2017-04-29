Breathlessly goes Italian… Listen to it here

On the eve of Claudia’s journey to Kiev, the italian version of #breathlessly have been launched. The italian #breathlessly is called #PERDERSI and so far in less than 24hours seems that it caught the attention of some people.

The lyrics for Perdersi came from Maurizio Piccoli who the Italian writer behind hits performed by Loredana, Renato Zero, Patty Pravo, Mia Martini, Fiorella Mannoia and Milva.

When she was interviewed by @wiwibloggs she said:

“I chose the Italian language because of my Italian origin. It is a language and culture I feel very close to. Also, my father who I have not seen in a long time, does not know about this, so it is meant to be a very special surprise for him.The lyrics are beautiful, touching, and just like the English version, they encapsulate the powerful emotions we go through in life.”

“I am really looking forward to performing Breathlessly in Kiev. ‘Breathlessly’ is one song that has touched me in a very special way, and I look forward to spreading and sharing those beautiful emotions with all the people out there.”

Herunder you can find two of the articles that captured the release of Perdersi….. Hope that you will like as much as we do….. Stay tuned for more in the coming 2 weeks.

http://metro.co.uk/2017/04/29/maltas-claudia-faniello-goes-italian-as-eurovision-approaches-6606238/