Malta’s eurovision entry Breathlessly, made it to the top place of the Slovenian top 40 Albums on itunes. The Deluxe Version was only released 4 days ago. When contacted by tvm.com.mt, Claudia Faniello said that she is overwhelmed with this result now that the Eurovision preparations are in full swing.

Claudia finished her promo tour only 2 days ago. She performed during the London Eurovision Party, Isreal Calling 2017 and Eurovision in Concert in Amsterdam.