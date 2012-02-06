Claudia hopped on a bus to visit Kyiv

Claudia’s third day was dedicated to a Kyiv, as she hopped on a bus and visited the centre of this beautiful capital city.

The tour took us through historical places and we also stopped to admire breathlessly views.

Through out this cultural tour she was interviewed by a Ukrainian television station.

Claudia’s second dress rehearsal will take place tomorrow in the afternoon….

Keep following our website www.tvm.com.mt/eurovision and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EurovisionSongMalta for the latest updates on Claudia’s journey