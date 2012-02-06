Get to know Claudia

A small profile of Claudia Faniello was filmed in the last days. Filming took place in one of the most picturesque localities in Malta, Ħad-Dingli. On such a wonderful sunny day one could see the beauty of the Mediterranean sea and other scenery in this video.

Claudia spoke about her hobbies and what she loves doing most… lets keep writing to the minimum and will let you to watch the video instead… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17LwJ7ZrEfI

Claudia will be representing Malta with the song ‘Breathlessly’ in the 2nd semi final and she will be singing in the 5th place.