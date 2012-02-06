Host city and date for the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest revealed

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) revealed that the city chosen to host the 63rdEurovision Song Contest in 2018 will be the country’s capital and largest city, Lisbon.

The Eurovision Song contest semi finals will take place there on the 8thand 10th of May, with the Grand Final taking place on the 12th.

Portugal are hosting the next Contest following Salvador Sobral’s victory in Kyiv this year, scoring a record high 758 points performing “Amar Pelos Dois”, a song written by his sister Luísa. This is the first time ever that the competition will be held in Portugal, as Salvador’s win was the country’s first in their 53 years of competing. 2018 will also be Portugal’s 50thappearance in the Contest.

Jon Ola Sand, the EBU’s Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest, said “We are very pleased to announce that RTP will be hosting the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon. The City has presented an exemplary proposal, and we look forward to working together to make Portugal’s first ever Eurovision the most exciting one yet. We would like to congratulate RTP on their professional and detailed assessments of all the bids.”

Gonçalo Reis, the CEO of RTP, said “Hosting Eurovision 2018 is a great opportunity for Portugal, Lisbon, the entertainment industry, and RTP. We look forward to organising an event that will show our creative capabilities.”

Lisbon is one of the oldest cities in Europe, located on Portugal’s Atlantic Coast with a population of over 2.7 million people.

The city fought off strong competition from 4 others to host the world’s most exciting musical event, which reaches over 180 million viewers. Braga, Gondomar, Guimarães and Santa Maria da Feira were in contention, before the decision was made to bring Eurovision to Lisbon.

Source: Eurovision.tv