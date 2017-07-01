Let’s meet the Eurovision Young Dancers participants

Ana Tortell

Ana’s training includes Classical Ballet, Modern Dance, Jazz and Contemporary. She is an Advanced Distinction level student who has been given multiple opportunities to perform both locally and internationally.

Her performance experience includes annual showcases and festival events. This also includes the Malta International Dance and Competitions Event 2015, Malta International Festivals Competition of which she was awarded prizes and scholarships. She formed part of the contingent who travelled to San Remo, Livorno in Danza, Tring Vocational Arts School and Prague Conservatoire Theatre, Aberdeen Youth International Festival and Mediterraneo Dance Festival Calabria. She received multiple awards in all the previous mentioned endeavours.

Ana has worked with a number of teachers including; Shannon Parker (San Francisco Ballet), Gillian Hurst (UK), Tracy Baxter (UK), Biaggo Tambone (Italy), Brenda Lee Grech (Malta), Kate Simmons (UK), Jose Buzon (Spain), Sherrill Wexler (UK), Gillian Robinson (UK), Stefania Sansavini (Italy), Mr Caspar (USA), amongst many other master class teachers in the various courses.

Lilia Gingell

Lilia started her dance training at the age of 5 at the College of Jazz where she started to pursue her examinations in Classical Ballet and Spanish Dance. In 2006 after participating in a Spanish dance and Flamenco seminar Lilia was awarded a scholarship by the Spanish Dance Society. In 2007 she joined the Johane Casabene Dance Conservatoire where she continued to pursue her examinations in Ballet and started those of Modern Dance. She also continued to pursue her examinations in Spanish under the guidance of Deborah Mcnamara. In 2010 she started training in Contemporary under the guidance of Francesca Abela Tranter.

In 2014 Lilia was awarded another scholarship by the Spanish Dance Society and also graduated with honours in a Diploma in Professional Dance at the Malta Youth Balet Foundation. Last year Lilia studied contemporary dance as an Erasmus student at Accademia Nazionale di Danza and is currently finalizing her BA(Hons) in Professional Dance. Lilia is now a third year student at the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Fortea in Madrid after successfully auditioning last year and is specializing in Spanish Dance.

Matthew Cilia

Matthew Cilia, is 19 years old and . He has been dancing for about a year and half. He did mostly hip hop but then he decided to pick up contemporary along the way.

Dancing started out to be just for fun but then he started to take it more seriously and now he is trying to make a career out of it.

Carly Zarb

Carly Zarb, 21 years old, currently a fourth year student, reading for a degree in Social Work. Dance has alway been a crucial part of her life alongside acting, considering that most of her family members have a background in dance. She started dancing at the age of three, exploring modern dancing and later on she joined the Olivia Dow School of Russian Ballet and pursued her studies in Russian Ballet. She considers herself an adventurous person, as such, she decided to completely switch her style and joined Waterfall dancers and started Hip Hop.

In the meantime, carly also explored other dance styles such as Jazz, commercial and contemporary, whereby which the latter is the main style currently focusing on as it gives her the opportunity to use both ballet and hip hop in the choreography. She is very grateful for her mentor- Francesco Joseph Nicodeme, as he has helped her to explore herself and go beyond her limits in dance. Dance has given her various opportunities as she had the opportunity to take part in various shows, musicals, christmas pantomimes and the first edition of the Eurovision Young Dancers itself during which she placed fourth.

Amy DeGaetano

Amy DeGaetano is 21 years old and currently reading for a Masters degree in Dental Surgery at the University of Malta. She has always been passionate about dancing. She has been dancing ballet for 16 years and completed her Advanced 2 level in cecchetti ballet. Amy has also been dancing contemporary for the past two years and so far took part in several contemporary dances. Besides dance, she also enjoy playing sports such as swimming and tabletennis. At the moment she is the National champion of the women’s doubles in table tennis.

Her intentions are to continue dancing for as long as she possibly can and her next goal is to obtain my DDI (Diploma in Dance Instruction).

Denise Buttigieg

Denise Buttigieg is currently the principal dancer at Naupaca Dance Factory. She joined Naupaca at the age of 9 years and has since had major roles in all Naupaca’s major productions – namely ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground, The Dream, The death of Snow White, Immaculate, Divina and After.

In these productions she has danced alongside international artists such as Stepan Pechar, Sergei Keylik and Francesco Mariottini. Denise won 2 scholarships abroad which entitled her to 4 days at Riccione for a summer workshop at Academia Antonella Bartolacci in August 2014 and 2 weeks at Turin with Pompea Santoro’s Eko Dance Project dancers in April 2016. Denise also won the MIDCE teen contemporary solo competition in March 2015.

Denise’s most recent BTDA exam is the Advanced Foundation in Jazz which she passed with a Platinum Distinction in June 2016.

Martina Briffa

Martina is 21 years old and a 3rd year University student currently reading for a degree in Law. She love to be involved in the University life. Although she is a very busy person she tries to make time for dance since it has been her passion ever since she was a little girl.

Martina started ballet when she was just 2 years old and continued to develop her skills from then on.

Now she teaches dance to little children and is look forward to graduating and kickstarting her career!

Amy Schembri

Amy Schembri 18 years old and live in Attard. She started learning Classical ballet at the age of 7 under the Royal Academy of Dance and got into the art of Spanish dance at the age of 9. Amy enjoy hiking, reading and cooking. Dancing is her passion and she can express herself in ways that words can’t suffice.

She has been playing the flute since she was 6 years of age at the Johann Strauss School of Music.

She has completed her two years sixth form at St. Aloysius College and will be starting University this October, with a B.A. in English and French. Amy is currently studying both dance disciplines mentioned at advanced level and has attended masterclasses held by Francesca ‘La Chica’ Grimaldi, Angel Muñoz, Charo Espino, Sara Santos and Laura Segovia.

Leonora Chircop

Leonora began her training at the age of 8 at Olivia Dow School of Russian Ballet. In 2007 she joined the Johane Casabene Dance Conservatoire and pursued her examinations in classical ballet and jazz.In 2011 she participated in a ballet workshop organised by the Malta Dance Council were she was awarded a scholarship to attend a summer school at the Hungarian Academy of Dance.

Whilst there she auditioned and was successfully accepted for a year of full- time training in ballet, contemporary, folk and modern dance. In 2015 she graduated in a Diploma in Professional Dance and the year after she pursued her studies abroad in Rome at L’Accademia Nazionale di Roma on erasmus to obtain her B.A. in Professional which is currently still going on.

Janine Camilleri Mizzi

Janine’s training includes Classical Ballet and Modern Dance. She is an Advanced 2 Distinction level student who has been given multiple opportunities to perform both locally and internationally. Her performance experience includes annual showcases and festival events.

In July 2011 Janine was awarded a scholarship to the Hungarian State Ballet for an intensive week course. Janine has worked with a number of teachers locally including; Shannon Parker (San Francisco Ballet), Gillian Hurst (UK), Tracy Baxter (UK), Biaggo Tambone (Italy), Brenda Lee Grech (Malta), Kate Simmons (UK), Jose Buzon (Spain), Sherrill Wexler (UK), Gillian Robinson (UK), Stefania Sansavini (Italy), Mr Caspar (USA), amongst many other master class teachers in the various courses.