Running order for the MESC 2017 revealed

PBS is revealing the running order for the 16 finalists of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2017.
The festival will be held on the 18th February at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali.
Tickets are available online from showshappening.com.
The following is the running order:
|Laserlight
|Klinsman
|Ray of Light
|Raquela
|Tonight
|Deborah C / Josef
|Follow
|Kevin Borg
|Seconds Aways
|Jade
|So Simple
|Crosswalk
|Follow Me
|Franklin
|Fearless
|Rhiannon
|Don’t Look Down
|Miriana Conte
|Crazy Games
|Shauna
|Kewkba
|Janice Mangion
|Fighting To Surivive
|Cherton
|Bombshell
|Maxine Pace
|You
|Richard Edwards
|Unstoppable
|Brooke
|Breathlessly
|Claudia Faniello