Running order for the MESC 2017 revealed

PBS is revealing the running order for the 16 finalists of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

The festival will be held on the 18th February at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali.

Tickets are available online from showshappening.com.

The following is the running order:

Laserlight Klinsman
Ray of Light Raquela
Tonight Deborah C / Josef
Follow Kevin Borg
Seconds Aways Jade
So Simple Crosswalk
Follow Me Franklin
Fearless Rhiannon
Don’t Look Down Miriana Conte
Crazy Games Shauna
Kewkba Janice Mangion
Fighting To Surivive Cherton
Bombshell Maxine Pace
You Richard Edwards
Unstoppable Brooke
Breathlessly Claudia Faniello

 