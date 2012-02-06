Semi-final allocation draw Malta placed in pot 5

http://www.tvm.com.mt/mt/eurovision/category/mesc-2014/

The allocation draw for the 37 semi-finalists will take place on Tuesday 31st January, 11:00 a.m. at the Column Hall of Kyiv’s City State Adminstration. The ceremony will be broadcasted live, during which the President of the City Council in Stockholm, Mrs Eva-Louise Erlandsson, will officially hand over the Host City to the city mayor Vitaliy Klychko.

The first part of the draw, will determined in which semi-final the pre-qualified countries as well as the host country (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kindgom and Ukraine) will participate and vote. The second draw will determine in which semi-final each of the participating countries will perform.

The exact running order will be determined by the producers of the show and from each semi-final ten countries will proceed to the grand final which will take place on Saturday 13th May. The qualifying twenty will then join the six pre-qualified countries for a total of 26 finalists.

The 37 Semi-Finalists have been allocated into six pots, based on historical voting patterns as calculated by the contest’s official televoting partner Digame. Drawing from different pots helps to reduce the chance of so-called neighborly voting and increases suspense in the semi-finals.

Executive Producer Victoria Romanova said that preparations are on the way for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 within the main locations where the song festival will take place. She also promised that information about the hosts and stage images will soon be revealed.