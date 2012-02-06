Georgia reveals the logo for JESC 2017

During the Eurovision Song Contest, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), revelaed the inspirationals theme for the JESC 2017. The contest will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Shine Bright is the central message for this year’s event and is complimented by a creative logo design based around a segmented sun, bursting with colours and expression. The brand new slogan and artwork for the event gives an insight into Georgian culture and celebrates the artistic potential and creative drive of the young JESC participants who will be announced later in the year.

The colourful flare of the logo symbolises the diversity and joy associated with the power of music. Concept and Art Director of Saatchi&Saatchi, Luka Ivanidze said “We created this symbol from sunny Georgia, hoping that it will strengthen each participant of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and inspire them to shine.”

Georgia has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest three times, after victories came in 2008, 2011 and 2016. Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Family of Events, Jon Ola Sand said: “The Song Contest is designed to give children their moment to shine and an opportunity to showcase their full potential as young artists; this year’s themeencapsulates that feeling perfectly. We are pleased to be working with GPB again and we are looking forward to welcoming and championing young talent once more.”

Executive Producer for GBP, Sergi Gvarjaladze, added: “In Georgia, music is a part of everyday life and it is still considered to be an educational tool for kids. Hosting the Junior Song Contest is a great honour and joy for many in Georgia and we are very happy to share our culture and see children from many European countries Shining Bright in Tbilisi this year”

This year’s Contest will be held at the Sports Palace in Tbilisi. Traditionally a sporting arena, the Sports Palace underwent renovation in 2007 to become a leading venue in the city. It is now a home for concerts, shows and exhibitions, both on a national and an international scale.