Film maħdum f’Malta nnominat għal Oscar

Mtella' -
13hours1

Il-film romantiku La La Land jinsab fuq quddiem tat-tellieqa għall-Oscars wara li kien innominat għal 14-il Oscars, inkluż dak għall-aqwa stampa.
Isegwih il-film tal-fantaxjenza “Arrival” bi tmien nominazzjonijiet, id-dramm familjari “Manchester by the Sea”, il-film “Moonlight”, il-film tal-gwerra “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Hidden Figures” dwar il-programm tal-ispazju tal-Istati Uniti, id-drama Amerikana Afrikana “Fences”, il-film “Hell or High Water”, u l-film “Lion” għall-aqwa stampa.

Il-film 13 Hours li nġibed f’Malta fl-2015 kiseb nomina għall-aqwa “Best Sound Mixing”. Il-film – ibbażat fuq il-ktieb tal-Professur Mitchell Zuckoff bl-istess isem “13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi” – juri dak li seħħ fil-konsulat Amerikan fil-Libja fil-11 ta’ Settembru tal-2012 meta tard bil-lejl, l-Ambaxxatur Amerikan fil-Libja Christopher Stevens nqatel ma’ tliet uffiċjali oħra tal-ambaxxata, f’attakk terroristiku mill-militanti fuq il-konsulat Amerikan fil-Lvant ta’ Benghazi.

Din li ġejja hija l-lista sħiħa tan-nominazzjonijiet:

Best picture

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

Best actress

  • Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
  • Ruth Negga (Loving)
  • Natalie Portman (Jackie)
  • Emma Stone (La La Land)
  • Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best actor

  •  Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
  • Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
  • Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
  • Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best supporting actress

  • Viola Davis (Fences)
  • Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
  • Nicole Kidman (Lion)
  • Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
  • Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best supporting actor

  • Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
  • Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
  • Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
  •  Dev Patel (Lion)
  • Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best director

  • Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
  • Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
  • Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
  • Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
  • Best adapted screenplay
  • Eric Heisserer (Arrival)
  • August Wilson (Fences)
  • Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures)
  • Luke Davies (Lion)
  • Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)

Best original screenplay

  • Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)
  • Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster)
  • Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Mike Mills (20th Century Women)

Best animated feature

  • Finding Dory
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia
  • Best foreign language film
  • A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
  • Land of Mine (Denmark)
  • The Salesman (Iran)
  • Tanna (Australia)
  • Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best documentary featur

  • Fire At Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • OJ: Made in America
  • 13th

Best original song

  • La La Land – Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • La La Land – City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • Moana – How Far I’ll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
  • Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting

Best original score

  • Jackie by Mica Levi
  • La La Land by Justin Hurwitz
  • Lion by Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
  • Moonlight by Nicholas Britell
  • Passengers by Thomas Newton

Best cinematography

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Silence

Best costume design

  • Allied
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Suicide Squad
  • Best live action short
  • Ennemis Interieurs
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode

Best sound editing

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sully

Best sound mixing

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best documentary short

  • 4.1 Miles
  • Extremis
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Best production design

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • La La Land
  • Passengers

Best visual effects

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Best animated short
  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

Best film editing

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • Moonlight

