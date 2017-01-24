Film maħdum f’Malta nnominat għal Oscar

Il-film romantiku La La Land jinsab fuq quddiem tat-tellieqa għall-Oscars wara li kien innominat għal 14-il Oscars, inkluż dak għall-aqwa stampa.
Isegwih il-film tal-fantaxjenza “Arrival” bi tmien nominazzjonijiet, id-dramm familjari “Manchester by the Sea”, il-film “Moonlight”, il-film tal-gwerra “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Hidden Figures” dwar il-programm tal-ispazju tal-Istati Uniti, id-drama Amerikana Afrikana “Fences”, il-film “Hell or High Water”, u l-film “Lion” għall-aqwa stampa.
Il-film 13 Hours li nġibed f’Malta fl-2015 kiseb nomina għall-aqwa “Best Sound Mixing”. Il-film – ibbażat fuq il-ktieb tal-Professur Mitchell Zuckoff bl-istess isem “13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi” – juri dak li seħħ fil-konsulat Amerikan fil-Libja fil-11 ta’ Settembru tal-2012 meta tard bil-lejl, l-Ambaxxatur Amerikan fil-Libja Christopher Stevens nqatel ma’ tliet uffiċjali oħra tal-ambaxxata, f’attakk terroristiku mill-militanti fuq il-konsulat Amerikan fil-Lvant ta’ Benghazi.
Din li ġejja hija l-lista sħiħa tan-nominazzjonijiet:
Best picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Best actress
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best actor
- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best supporting actress
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best director
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
- Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
- Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
- Best adapted screenplay
- Eric Heisserer (Arrival)
- August Wilson (Fences)
- Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures)
- Luke Davies (Lion)
- Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)
Best original screenplay
- Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster)
- Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
- Mike Mills (20th Century Women)
Best animated feature
- Finding Dory
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
- Best foreign language film
- A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
- Land of Mine (Denmark)
- The Salesman (Iran)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best documentary featur
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- OJ: Made in America
- 13th
Best original song
- La La Land – Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- La La Land – City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- Moana – How Far I’ll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting
Best original score
- Jackie by Mica Levi
- La La Land by Justin Hurwitz
- Lion by Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight by Nicholas Britell
- Passengers by Thomas Newton
Best cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Best costume design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best make-up and hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
- Best live action short
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best sound editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best sound mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best documentary short
- 4.1 Miles
- Extremis
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best production design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Best visual effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Best animated short
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best film editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight