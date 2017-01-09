Futbol internazzjonali

Jitilgħu l-poloz tar-Raba’ Round tal-FA Cup

Mtella' -
3c00247800000578-0-image-a-12_1483989874079

Poloz – Raba’ Round tal-FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur – Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County – Leicester City
Oxford United – Newcastle United jew Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon jewSutton United – Cambridge United jew Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle jew Liverpool – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton jew Norwich City – Arsenal
Lincoln jew Ipswich – Brighton
Chelsea – Brentford
Manchester United – Wigan Athletic
Millwall – Watford
Rochdale – Huddersfield Town
Burnley jew Sunderland – Fleetwood Town jew Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers – Barnsley jew Blackpool
Fulham – Hull City
Middlesbrough – Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace jew Bolton – Manchester City

Aħbarijiet Oħra

symphonic-beatles

L-Orkestra Nazzjonali se tiġbor flus għall-Fondazzjoni Qalb it-Tfal b’kunċert tal-Bealtes

Jannar 9, 2017
B’aktar minn 600 miljun diska mibjugħa madwar id-dinja, fi żmien meta l-kelma internet ma kinitx teżisti, il-Beatles huma me...
glass-bottle-recycling

Fil-festi tal-Milied GreenPak ġabret mal-11,000 flixkun tal-ħġieġ għar-riċiklaġġ

Jannar 9, 2017
Il-konsum tax-xorb fil-festi tal-Milied żied sostanzjalment il-ġbir ta’ fliexken tal-ħġieġ għar-riċiklaġġ. Il-GreenPak, waħd...
ftuh-cerimonja-pkg-transfer_frame_3058

Malta, l-UE u l-Mediterran it-temi għall-ispettaklu taċ-ċerimonja tal-ftuħ tal-Presidenza

Jannar 9, 2017
Malta, l-Unjoni Ewropea u l-Mediterran se jkunu l-elementi ewlenin tal-ispettaklu li qed jitħejja għaċ-ċerimonja tal-ftuħ tal-Pres...
Habs-Kordin

Żewġ diviżjonijiet ġodda wara li l-priġunieri fil-ħabs jirduppjaw f’10 snin

Jannar 9, 2017
Fl-aħħar għaxar snin, ir-residenti fil-Faċilità Korrettiva ta’ Kordin kważi rdoppjaw minn madwar 250 priġunier għal 550. Bil...
cgr_7333_01-new_-01_frame_792

L-ex sieħeb ta’ Caroline Magri jgħid li kien mhedded fiżikament mill-akkużat

Jannar 9, 2017
L-ex sieħeb ta’ mara li nstabet maqtula f’appartament f’San Ġiljan f’Settembru li għadda irrakkonta lill-Q...
qorti 6

Jgħid li seraq biex jibgħat il-flus lil qrabatu fil-Libja

Jannar 9, 2017
Ans Ghodban, żagħżugħ barrani ta’ 21 sena li joqgħod Birżebbuġa nżamm arrestat wara li ċaħad li seraq kartiera tax-xufier li kien ...
freeport

F’Novembru l-iżbilanċ kummerċjali naqas bi kważi €92m fuq l-istess xahar tal-2015

Jannar 9, 2017
Ċifri provisorji juru li f’Novembru l-iżbilanċ kummerċjali ta’ Malta naqas bi kważi €92 miljun meta imqabbel ma’...