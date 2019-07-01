Current Affairs

12 Air Malta flights have been affected by pilots’ industrial action so far

Air Malta pilots began industrial action as of midnight last night as we enter the peak travelling season,. The Pilots’ Union ALPA gave directives to the pilots to delay flights by half an hour. Minister Konrad Mizzi said that while a few small issues with the company have been resolved, he would not allow the company to be blackmailed with unjustified demands including a financial package of 700,00 Euro for the pilots in case Air Malta goes bankrupt.

From information obtained by TVM, from midnight to 7am this morning, around 12 flights were affected.

It appears that the industrial action was approved by a vote among the pilots although ALPA has not issued any further communications except to advise Air Malta of the industrial action. It is understood that the issue began over the implementation of a collective agreement and according to sources close to Air Malta, the company has done everything to find a compromise and an agreement was close to being reached. However the issue extended to another demand by the pilots’ union which wants a guarantee by the Government of a €700,000 financial package as part of a retirement scheme for pilots over the age of 55, to be extended to all pilots in case Air Malta fails.

Sources who spoke to TVM said that the pilots feel that their monopoly may be threatened by the strategic agreement which the Government and Ryanair have made to set up Malta AIR.

Minister Mizzi said that the commitment of the Government is to continue to invest in Air Malta and a new fleet so that the airline will continue to grow, however he warned that the would not allow any personal interests to go against national interests. He explained that ALPA wants the Government to guarantee the €700,000 retirement package for each pilot to be extended to all the pilots.

He added that while the Government is committed to making Air Malta successful, it can not give ‘presents’ away to the detriment of the company. He added that if the pilots want a guarantee for their future they need to work together with the management and pull the same rope which can lead to the company expanding. He added that the Government is ensuring that Malta can continue to work as a national airline and will not succumb to any blackmail. He said that if the pilots’ attitude does not change, other alternatives will be made to increase the number of routes through Med Air.

Sources close to Air Malta siad that the problems arose over the pilots’ rosters because the company is making them honour their collective agreement which according to international regulations means they have to fly 75 hours a month. As a result of this agreement, the company guaranteed the captains an annual salary of €150,000 per year. The same sources said that the pilots’ union has been raising these issues, including the training of pilots, since April. They also mentioned that ALPA had refused a decision taken by arbitration. They added that the militant behaviour by ALPA is not supported by the majority of all the pilots, and some have even resigned from the union.