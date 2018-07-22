Current Affairs
19 migrants rescued by Maltese Armed Forces – will be brought to Malta
Posted On -

The Armed Forces of Malta rescued 19 migrants who were in danger of drowning in Maltese waters. The Maltese Coordination and Rescue Centre was informed about the boat carrying 19 migrants by the Italian and Libyan Coast Guards. The migrants left Libya on a fibre glass boat.

The Armed Forces arrived subsequently on site to provide assistance to the migrants who were provided with life-jackets as the boat had capsized. 17 migrants were immediately rescued and taken on board the patrol boat, while the other two were rescued later as they were reported missing during the searches.

There were 17 men, a pregnant woman and a minor on board the boat. The migrants are in good health.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said this morning that the rescued migrants will be brought to Malta.

