68,000 more passengers visit Malta on cruise ships
Report: Mario Micallef

In July, August and September more than 257 000 passengers visited Malta on cruise liners; an increase of 68,000 passengers or 36% over the same period (quarter) last year. Gozo’s share of this industry is just over 5.500 passengers. During this period, there were 4,450 passengers who slept on a cruise liner and who stayed on in Malta for at least one night.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that in the third quarter of the year 122 cruise liners had come to Malta, an additional 27 over the same period last year.

Two thirds of the passengers were from countries in the European Union with the largest markets being Germany, the UK, Italy and Spain. The largest share of passengers from other countries was the United States.

The upward trend in the third quarter continues to build on the previous months so that in the first nine months of the year almost 600,000 passengers had visited Malta on cruse liners, an increase of 35.6% over the year before.

